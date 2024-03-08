News
Dream Wife mark International Women’s Day with cover of ‘All The Things She Said’
The trio have also just announced a UK headline tour for this Autumn.
To mark today being International Women’s Day, DIY faves Dream Wife have shared their spin on t.A.T.u.’s ‘All The Things She Said’ - a cover they recorded while touring their third studio album ‘Social Lubrication’ around Europe.
“The legacy of ‘All The Things She Said’ is a total paradox - being both one of the most high profile examples of queerbaiting in pop culture, and also one of the only positive depictions of same sex attraction us and our peers came across as youngsters”, the band have said of the track. “That and… it’s also an undeniable bop, and every time we play it live it absolutely pops off!”
They continue: “We recorded our cover of ‘All The Things She Said’ in a studio on the outskirts of Prague during our European headline tour. We had no idea what to expect from our first show in Prague and were thrilled to play to a room full of the most stylish lesbians (and lesbian adjacent people) we have ever seen. It felt cathartic, redemptive and very sexually charged to play this track live for such a receptive audience - as Queer people, for Queer people.”
Alongside the new release, the Wives have also confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road once again this Autumn for a UK headline tour, after playing a run of UK and EU festivals in the summer.
You can listen to Dream Wife’s version of ‘All The Things She Said’ and check out their upcoming live schedule below.
JUNE 2024
06 Tours, France, Festival Aucard de Tours
07 Rouen, France, Rush Festival
08 Paris, France, Petit Bain
AUGUST 2024
24 Reading, Reading Festival
25 Leeds, Leeds Festival
OCTOBER 2024
24 Brighton, Club Revenge
25 Newport, The Corn Exchange
26 Falmouth, The Cornish Bank
31 London, The Underworld
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club
02 Birkenhead, Future Yard
