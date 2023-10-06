Easy Life on their easyGroup legal case: “This is just corporate bullying”

Leicester quartet easy life have shared an update on their ongoing legal dispute with the international corporation easyGroup over their band name. Taking to Instagram last night, the band’s Murray Matravers has said:



“Hi guys, I just thought I’d hop on here and update you about the ongoing case against us from easyGroup. To start with, thanks so much for the outpouring of love, and anger, and support, and compassion - it really has been completely overwhelming. Thank you everyone who is commenting, sharing, getting involved, offering to crowdfund - all of that. I think it’s completely beautiful, thank you so much.

“Now onto some details: this case is going to be extremely expensive to fight in the high court, and our court date would be 2025, so we would be undertaking a massive, potentially two-year-long fight against a billion dollar corporation. We’re not a limited company, it’s our name on the lawsuit, they could take everything. We could be completely financially ruined from this. And they know that, that’s their main tactic. They’re extremely aggressive - I’m not sure if anyone’s seen the pieces about me in the Daily Mail - but they are running my name through the dirt. They want to discredit us, they want to take hold of this narrative, but you know, it’s not about the band anymore. It’s really not. This is just a case of corporate bullying, we feel intimidated… we’re going through it. we have a very very strong case, but the British legal system is such that we’re going to need upwards of half a million quid to even get a fair trial. That’s where we’re at. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is such a whirlwind and the support is incredible. Thank you so much.”

Watch Murray’s full statement below.

