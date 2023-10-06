News

FIDLAR drop new song ‘Move On

Tickets for the band’s UK tour this autumn are on sale now.

Photo: Alice Baxley

6th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

FIDLAR, News, Listen

Our favourite Californian slackers FIDLAR are back with their latest single ‘Move On’, following their awaited return last month. Set to feature on the EA Sports NHL 24 soundtrack, ‘Move On’ combines their signature surf punk with more emotional subject matter. “[It’s] a song about a break up”, frontman Zac Carper has said. “I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into ‘used-to-be-friends’.”

Listen to ‘Move On’ here:

Play Video
FIDLAR - That’s Life

EP Review

FIDLAR - That’s Life

The only flaw in this EP is that it’s not twice as long.

In line with the song’s release, FIDLAR have also shared news of a 2024 North American tour, which will follow their upcoming UK live dates. Check out their full schedule below, and get tickets here.

NOVEMBER
04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
05 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
09 Bristol, SWX
11 Nottingham, Rock City
12 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
14 London, KOKO
15 Manchester, The O2 Ritz
17 Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute
18 Leeds, Stylus
20 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

JANUARY 2024
12 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom *
15 Toronto, CA, HISTORY *
19 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
20 Philadelphia, PA, The Met *
24 Washington, DC, The Anthem *
26 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom *
29 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy *
03 Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater *

FEBRUARY 2024
03 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall *
04 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom *
07 Magna, UT, The Great Saltair *
09 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater *
15 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium *

* w/ Oliver Tree

Tags: FIDLAR, News, Listen

FIDLAR Tickets

SWX (Buy)

Rock City (Buy)

SWG3 (Buy)

KOKO (Buy)

O2 Ritz (Buy)

O2 Institute2 (Buy)

Leeds University Stylus (Buy)

Latest News

Sigrid announces new EP ‘The Hype’

Sigrid announces new EP The Hype

Declan McKenna shares video for latest single ‘Nothing Works’

Declan McKenna shares video for latest single Nothing Works

Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child to play November’s edition of One Way or Another

Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child to play November’s edition of One Way or Another

English Teacher release irrepressible new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher release irrepressible new single Nearly Daffodils

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present SCAPEGOAT’ video

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY