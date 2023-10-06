FIDLAR drop new song ‘Move On

Our favourite Californian slackers FIDLAR are back with their latest single ‘Move On’, following their awaited return last month . Set to feature on the EA Sports NHL 24 soundtrack, ‘Move On’ combines their signature surf punk with more emotional subject matter. “[It’s] a song about a break up”, frontman Zac Carper has said. “I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into ‘used-to-be-friends’.”

The only flaw in this EP is that it’s not twice as long.

In line with the song’s release, FIDLAR have also shared news of a 2024 North American tour, which will follow their upcoming UK live dates. Check out their full schedule below, and get tickets here.

NOVEMBER

04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

05 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

09 Bristol, SWX

11 Nottingham, Rock City

12 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

14 London, KOKO

15 Manchester, The O2 Ritz

17 Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

18 Leeds, Stylus

20 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

JANUARY 2024

12 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom *

15 Toronto, CA, HISTORY *

19 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

20 Philadelphia, PA, The Met *

24 Washington, DC, The Anthem *

26 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom *

29 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy *

03 Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater *

FEBRUARY 2024

03 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall *

04 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom *

07 Magna, UT, The Great Saltair *

09 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater *

15 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium *



* w/ Oliver Tree

