News
FIDLAR drop new song ‘Move On’
Tickets for the band’s UK tour this autumn are on sale now.
Our favourite Californian slackers FIDLAR are back with their latest single ‘Move On’, following their awaited return last month. Set to feature on the EA Sports NHL 24 soundtrack, ‘Move On’ combines their signature surf punk with more emotional subject matter. “[It’s] a song about a break up”, frontman Zac Carper has said. “I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into ‘used-to-be-friends’.”
Listen to ‘Move On’ here:
In line with the song’s release, FIDLAR have also shared news of a 2024 North American tour, which will follow their upcoming UK live dates. Check out their full schedule below, and get tickets here.
NOVEMBER
04 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
05 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
09 Bristol, SWX
11 Nottingham, Rock City
12 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
14 London, KOKO
15 Manchester, The O2 Ritz
17 Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute
18 Leeds, Stylus
20 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
JANUARY 2024
12 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom *
15 Toronto, CA, HISTORY *
19 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
20 Philadelphia, PA, The Met *
24 Washington, DC, The Anthem *
26 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom *
29 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy *
03 Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater *
FEBRUARY 2024
03 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall *
04 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom *
07 Magna, UT, The Great Saltair *
09 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater *
15 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium *
* w/ Oliver Tree
FIDLAR - Too CD
£8
Read More
FIDLAR share new track ‘Nudge’, schedule UK tour dates
The Californian punks will return to our shores for a seven-date tour this November.
20th September 2023, 12:00am
Tracks: Declan McKenna, Lime Garden, Leigh-Anne and more
The biggest and best of this week's new music.
15th September 2023, 6:00pm
FIDLAR - That’s Life
4-5 Stars
The only flaw in this EP is that it’s not twice as long.
17th March 2023, 12:00am
FIDLAR announce new EP ‘That’s Life’
Check out new single ‘Centipede’ now.
17th February 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
4 Stars
Omar Apollo - Live For Me
4-5 Stars
Sufjan Stevens — Javelin
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.