FLETCHER announces new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote

The video for her new single ‘Lead Me On’ is out now.

Photo: Sebastian Faena

25th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Global sensation FLETCHER has today confirmed that can fans can expect her second LP - a follow-up to 2022’s debut album ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ - on 22nd March (out via Capitol/EMIRecords). Entitled ‘In Search Of The Antidote’, the record will see her delve into questions of identity, insecurity, and fulfilment via her signature brand of pop.

“Over the years, I’ve looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection”, FLETCHER has said. “Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. Love has always been my muse. But before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

Also out today is ‘Lead Me On’, joining ‘Eras Of Us’ to be the second single to be lifted from the forthcoming album. Watch the new video for ‘Lead Me On’ - directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce) - here:

