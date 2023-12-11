Fletcher returns with new single ‘Eras Of Us

Following on from the release of her debut album ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ back in 2022, pop sensation FLETCHER is back with her first drop since then - the earworm anthem ‘Eras Of Us’. It arrives accompanied by a video directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar) in which FLETCHER explores the night time streets of Paris, heralding the new dawn after a night of no sleep.

Speaking about the inspirations behind the track, she has commented: “I was lucky enough to see The Eras Tour this summer, and I ran into someone from my past who was a great love. Being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream singing all the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life, the eras of our relationship rose and hit me like a wave. But water can’t ever be held, and writing this song was my best attempt at creating the container to capture that moment in time even if it was the closing of a chapter.”

You can watch the official video for ‘Eras Of Us’ and dive into our 2022 interview with FLETCHER below.