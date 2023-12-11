News

Fletcher returns with new single ‘Eras Of Us

It’s her first new music since her 2022 debut album.

Photo: Héloïse Zdka

11th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Fletcher, News, Listen

Following on from the release of her debut album ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ back in 2022, pop sensation FLETCHER is back with her first drop since then - the earworm anthem ‘Eras Of Us’. It arrives accompanied by a video directed by Alexandre Moors (Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar) in which FLETCHER explores the night time streets of Paris, heralding the new dawn after a night of no sleep.

Speaking about the inspirations behind the track, she has commented: “I was lucky enough to see The Eras Tour this summer, and I ran into someone from my past who was a great love. Being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream singing all the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life, the eras of our relationship rose and hit me like a wave. But water can’t ever be held, and writing this song was my best attempt at creating the container to capture that moment in time even if it was the closing of a chapter.”

You can watch the official video for ‘Eras Of Us’ and dive into our 2022 interview with FLETCHER below.

Fletcher: &#8220;I&#8217;m not as scared as I used to be&#8221;

Interview

Fletcher: “I’m not as scared as I used to be”

We spoke to the New Jersey pop sensation on the eve of her debut album's release.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Fletcher live now.

Tags: Fletcher, News, Listen

Fletcher Tickets

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

O2 City Hall, Newcastle

O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London

Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London

Latest News

Fat Dog and Divorce to play DIY’s Class of 2024 launch show at Hoxton’s Colours!

Fat Dog and Divorce to play DIY’s Class of 2024 launch show at Hoxton’s Colours!

Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024

Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024

DIY’s Class of 2024 issue - feat. HotWax, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, hemlocke springs & more - is out now!

DIYs Class of 2024 issue — feat. HotWax, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, hemlocke springs & more — is out now!

Doja Cat announced as third headliner for Open’er 2024

Doja Cat announced as third headliner for Open’er 2024

The Vaccines unveil new offering ‘Love To Walk Away’

The Vaccines unveil new offering Love To Walk Away

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now