Fräulein share new track ‘The Last Drop

In the wake of the release of their ‘Pedestal’ EP earlier this year, Northern Irish/Dutch duo Fräulein show no signs of letting up. Showcasing their signature contemporary grunge, latest cut ‘The Last Drop’ lands just as the pair embark on a European tour supporting Big Joanie, and follows a string of summer shows with Be Your Own Pet.

Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, vocalist and guitarist Joni Samuels has said: “It’s about manic uncertainty, the confusing, exasperating and self-destructive patterns that you can fall into after the end of a relationship. It’s meant to represent all of those feelings, which is why the song feels like a bit of a rollercoaster, but it’s short and intense, as those feelings tend to be.”

