News
Fräulein share new track ‘The Last Drop’
They’re heading out on tour around Europe this week supporting Big Joanie.
In the wake of the release of their ‘Pedestal’ EP earlier this year, Northern Irish/Dutch duo Fräulein show no signs of letting up. Showcasing their signature contemporary grunge, latest cut ‘The Last Drop’ lands just as the pair embark on a European tour supporting Big Joanie, and follows a string of summer shows with Be Your Own Pet.
Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, vocalist and guitarist Joni Samuels has said: “It’s about manic uncertainty, the confusing, exasperating and self-destructive patterns that you can fall into after the end of a relationship. It’s meant to represent all of those feelings, which is why the song feels like a bit of a rollercoaster, but it’s short and intense, as those feelings tend to be.”
Watch the lyric video for ‘The Last Drop’ below, and catch Fräulein on tour this month on the following dates:
OCTOBER
11 Koln, JAKI *
12 Buxelles, Witloof Bar *
13 Berlin, Badehaus *
14 Wiesbaden, Kreativfabrik *
16 Lille, L’Aeronef *
17 Nantes, Le Sterolux *
18 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique *
19 Rouen, Le106 *
20 Lorient, Hydrophone *
21 Laval, Le 6PAR4 *
*with Big Joanie
Read More
Fräulein - Pedestal
4 Stars
Loaded with fearsome menace, devilish seduction and provocative lyrics.
28th June 2023, 7:55am
Fräulein release new single ‘Big Cool’
It’s the final teaser of their new EP ‘Pedestal’.
26th May 2023, 2:59pm
Fräulein drop track ‘Brand New’ & announce EP ‘Pedestal’
The follow up to 2022’s ‘A Small Taste’ will be released in June.
13th April 2023, 12:00am
Fräulein share new single ‘Pet’
The Northern Irish/Dutch duo are off on a headline tour later this year.
17th February 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
CMAT — Crazymad, For Me
4-5 Stars
Creeper — Sanguivore
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.