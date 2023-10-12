News

Fräulein share new track ‘The Last Drop

They’re heading out on tour around Europe this week supporting Big Joanie.

Photo: Charlie Harris

12th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

In the wake of the release of their ‘Pedestal’ EP earlier this year, Northern Irish/Dutch duo Fräulein show no signs of letting up. Showcasing their signature contemporary grunge, latest cut ‘The Last Drop’ lands just as the pair embark on a European tour supporting Big Joanie, and follows a string of summer shows with Be Your Own Pet.

Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, vocalist and guitarist Joni Samuels has said: “It’s about manic uncertainty, the confusing, exasperating and self-destructive patterns that you can fall into after the end of a relationship. It’s meant to represent all of those feelings, which is why the song feels like a bit of a rollercoaster, but it’s short and intense, as those feelings tend to be.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘The Last Drop’ below, and catch Fräulein on tour this month on the following dates:

OCTOBER
11 Koln, JAKI *
12 Buxelles, Witloof Bar *
13 Berlin, Badehaus *
14 Wiesbaden, Kreativfabrik *
16 Lille, L’Aeronef *
17 Nantes, Le Sterolux *
18 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique *
19 Rouen, Le106 *
20 Lorient, Hydrophone *
21 Laval, Le 6PAR4 *

*with Big Joanie

