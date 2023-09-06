News

Geese announce companion EP ‘4D Country’ and new single ‘Jesse

The EP will act as an accompaniment to their recently released second album ‘3D Country’.

Geese announce companion EP ‘4D Country’ and new single ‘Jesse’
Photo: Kyle Berger

6th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Geese, News, Watch

Following on from their sophomore album ‘3D Country’ (which came out earlier this year), Geese have shared plans to release a companion EP entitled ‘4D Country’, due to arrive on 13th October. The EP is teased by lead single ‘Jesse’, of which the band’s frontman Cameron Winter has said: “‘Jesse’ started as a really fast song, then morphed into a slower, psych-ier, more soulful track. It got left off of the album because we didn’t feel like there was a good place for it, but we’ve always really enjoyed playing it live.”

In addition to ‘Jesse’, ‘4D Country’ will feature three new songs, as well as an extended version of their album’s title track. Check out the video for ‘Jesse’ and the full tracklist of ‘4D Country’ below:

1. 4D Country
2. Jesse
3. Art of War
4. Killing My Borrowed Time
5. Space Race

Tags: Geese, News, Watch

Latest News

The Rolling Stones announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

The Rolling Stones announce new album Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending’

Christine and the Queens debut new video for Marvin descending

Spector announce details of forthcoming new album ‘Here Come The Early Nights’

Spector announce details of forthcoming new album Here Come The Early Nights

Sundara Karma share next pre-album song, ‘Wishing Well’

Sundara Karma share next pre-album song, Wishing Well

Demob Happy drop biting new track ‘Sweet & Sour America’

Demob Happy drop biting new track Sweet & Sour America

Read More

Album Review

Geese - 3D Country

Geese - 3D Country

As much to do with Led Zeppelin or Creedence Clearwater Revival as it does Shame or Squid.

21st June 2023, 7:56am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY