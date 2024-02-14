News
Georgia drops new track ‘Too Much Too Little’
It’s the alt-pop star’s first release since her third LP ‘Euphoric’ last year.
Georgia is back with ‘Too Much Too Little’, another sunshine-drenched, club-ready dance cut that acts as a follow up to her Rostram co-produced third album ‘Euphoric’.
Lyrically exploring our age of over-stimulation and technology-induced constant availability, the new track was inspired by the fact that, in Georgia’s words, “it’s so hard at the moment to try and contemplate a balanced life when so much is going on, in the news, on social media, everywhere. I find it hard to sometimes see what’s reality and what’s fantasy.”
It also arrives just as she hits the road this month, playing a series of dates around the UK and Europe in support of Kim Petras. You can check out where Georgia will be stopping off on tour and listen to ‘Too Much Too Little’ below.
FEBRUARY 2024
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy *
16 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse*
19 London, Eventim Apollo *
24 Brussels, AB*
25 Paris, Olympia*
27 Cologne, Palladium*
28 Amsterdam, AFAS Live *
MARCH 2024
01 Berlin, Columbiahalle*
02 Warsaw, EXPO XXI*
04 Munich, Zenith*
05 Milan, Fabrique*
*supporting Kim Petras
Read More
Georgia shares ‘Euphoric’ aura-inspired live sessions
The four films capture her emotions and voice via hypnotic visuals.
31st July 2023, 5:51pm
Georgia - Euphoric
4 Stars
Grand, inspiring and convincing - like summer love bottled up.
26th July 2023, 7:57am
Joyful Abandon: Georgia
Following the success of ‘Seeking Thrills’, Georgia is stepping into her pop star era on a ‘Euphoric’ new wave.
25th July 2023, 4:58pm
Queens of the Stone Age are the cover stars of DIY’s July 2023 issue!
This month's packed issue also features Blur, Ashnikko, PVRIS, Be Your Own Pet and loads more!
5th July 2023, 4:58pm
Popular right now
4 Stars
IDLES — TANGK
4-5 Stars
Lime Garden — One More Thing
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.