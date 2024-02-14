News

Georgia drops new track ‘Too Much Too Little

It’s the alt-pop star’s first release since her third LP ‘Euphoric’ last year.

Photo: Derek Bremner

14th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Georgia, News, Listen

Georgia is back with ‘Too Much Too Little’, another sunshine-drenched, club-ready dance cut that acts as a follow up to her Rostram co-produced third album ‘Euphoric’.

Lyrically exploring our age of over-stimulation and technology-induced constant availability, the new track was inspired by the fact that, in Georgia’s words, “it’s so hard at the moment to try and contemplate a balanced life when so much is going on, in the news, on social media, everywhere. I find it hard to sometimes see what’s reality and what’s fantasy.”

It also arrives just as she hits the road this month, playing a series of dates around the UK and Europe in support of Kim Petras. You can check out where Georgia will be stopping off on tour and listen to ‘Too Much Too Little’ below.

Joyful Abandon: Georgia

Interview

Joyful Abandon: Georgia

Following the success of ‘Seeking Thrills’, Georgia is stepping into her pop star era on a ‘Euphoric’ new wave.

Play Video

FEBRUARY 2024
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy *
16 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse*
19 London, Eventim Apollo *
24 Brussels, AB*
25 Paris, Olympia*
27 Cologne, Palladium*
28 Amsterdam, AFAS Live *

MARCH 2024
01 Berlin, Columbiahalle*
02 Warsaw, EXPO XXI*
04 Munich, Zenith*
05 Milan, Fabrique*

*supporting Kim Petras

Tags: Georgia, News, Listen

Latest News

Goat Girl announce new album ‘Below The Waste’

Goat Girl announce new album Below The Waste’

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album ‘Older’

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album Older’

Waxahatchee shares newest single ‘Bored’

Waxahatchee shares newest single Bored’

Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024

Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Joyful Abandon: Georgia

Joyful Abandon: Georgia

Following the success of ‘Seeking Thrills’, Georgia is stepping into her pop star era on a ‘Euphoric’ new wave.

25th July 2023, 4:58pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY