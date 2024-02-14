Georgia drops new track ‘Too Much Too Little

Georgia is back with ‘Too Much Too Little’, another sunshine-drenched, club-ready dance cut that acts as a follow up to her Rostram co-produced third album ‘Euphoric’.

Lyrically exploring our age of over-stimulation and technology-induced constant availability, the new track was inspired by the fact that, in Georgia’s words, “it’s so hard at the moment to try and contemplate a balanced life when so much is going on, in the news, on social media, everywhere. I find it hard to sometimes see what’s reality and what’s fantasy.”

It also arrives just as she hits the road this month, playing a series of dates around the UK and Europe in support of Kim Petras. You can check out where Georgia will be stopping off on tour and listen to ‘Too Much Too Little’ below.