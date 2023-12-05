News

HighSchool offer up new single and video for ‘August 19

5th December 2023
London via Melbourne duo HighSchool have today shared new material in the form of ‘August 19’, which follows 2021 EP ‘Forever At Last’ and this summer’s standalone single ‘Colt’. Looking at how the passage of time can alter our perceptions of emotions and experiences, ‘August 19’ brings the bedroom pop elements of HighSchool’s sound to the fore, aided by guest backing vocals from Sunken’s Poppy Billingham.

“’August 19’ was the last track we wrote for the EP and will be the first to be released”, the band’s lead vocalist Rory Trobbiani has shared. “It came together so quickly and naturally, we felt it was best not to mess with it and over work it. The title was the date we wrote it. It was saved as a voice memo on my phone and the title never changed.”

Having recently played a slew of festivals and supported the likes of CHVRCHES, NewDad and Sam Fender, HighSchool - who signed with [PIAS] to make their now-recorded next project - are marking the beginning of a new chapter with the release of ‘August 19’. Watch the single’s band-directed, edited, and produced video below.

