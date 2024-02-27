HighSchool announce sophomore EP ‘Accelerator’

Having recently signed to [PIAS] and dropped their single ‘August 19’ at the end of last year, HighSchool have now revealed that the track was in fact the first to be taken from their forthcoming second EP ‘Accelerator’ (due out on 19th April).

The follow up to 2021 debut ‘Forever At Last’, the project has today been announced with the release of the nostalgia-laden, synth-led new cut ‘Doesn’t Matter’ - a track the band describe as “a song about unrequited love.”

Continuing, they have commented: “It’s about your beloved being unaware or uncaring of your affection and deep desire for them. It’s about longing and the places your imagination takes you when you yearn for someone.”



Watch the Australian Gothic-inspired video for ‘Doesn’t Matter’ here: