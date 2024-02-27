News
HighSchool announce sophomore EP ‘Accelerator’
The Aussie-raised, London-based band have also confirmed new UK and European tour dates.
Having recently signed to [PIAS] and dropped their single ‘August 19’ at the end of last year, HighSchool have now revealed that the track was in fact the first to be taken from their forthcoming second EP ‘Accelerator’ (due out on 19th April).
The follow up to 2021 debut ‘Forever At Last’, the project has today been announced with the release of the nostalgia-laden, synth-led new cut ‘Doesn’t Matter’ - a track the band describe as “a song about unrequited love.”
Continuing, they have commented: “It’s about your beloved being unaware or uncaring of your affection and deep desire for them. It’s about longing and the places your imagination takes you when you yearn for someone.”
Watch the Australian Gothic-inspired video for ‘Doesn’t Matter’ here:
HighSchool are also heading out on tour this Spring, visiting the US and SXSW before playing a string of dates across the UK and Europe, culminating with a turn headlining The Dome in London. You can find out more about where they’re stopping off below.
APRIL 2024
28 Bologna, Covo Club
29 Milan, Bellaezza
30 Zurich, X-Tra Musikcafe
MAY 2024
02 Brussels, Continental
03 Paris, Pop Up!
05 Amsterdam, Paradiso
06 Cologne, Helios37
07 Berlin, Maschinehaus
10 Birmingham, Deadwax
11 Dublin, Workman’s
12 Glasgow, Stereo
15 Manchester, The White Hotel
16 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
18 Liverpool, Arts Club Loft
19 Nottingham, Bodega
22 Bristol, Thekla
23 London, The Dome
