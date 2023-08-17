News
Jaws release new track ‘Sweat’
The song features on a forthcoming EP.
Birmingham indie types Jaws have shared a new track.
‘Sweat’ features on a forthcoming EP from the outfit, ‘If It Wasn’t For My Friends, Things Could Be Different, set for release on 15th September.
“Lyrically “Sweat” is about dealing with your anxiety in the moment, everything slowing down and trying to take it as it comes when in an overstimulating situation,” says frontman Connor Schofield.
It follows ‘Are My Friends Alright?’, which was shared back in June.
The band head out on tour from next month.
SEPTEMBER
25 Newcastle Cluny
26 Glasgow King Tut’s
27 Manchester Club Academy
29 London Garage
30 Birmingham Crossing
OCTOBER
2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
3 Bristol Thekla
Listen to ‘Sweat’ below.
