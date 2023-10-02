Joey Maxwell announces ‘don’t know how to feel about this’ EP

South London’s joey maxwell is back with news of a forthcoming new EP, entitled ‘don’t know how to feel about this’ and out on 19th October. The project will act as a follow up to his recent songs ‘hollowing out’ and ‘like a clown’, while new track ‘shoelaces’ is the EP’s flagship single.

Speaking about his latest, Joey has explained: “‘shoelaces’ is about social anxiety. It follows different perspectives of a party, those internal thoughts desperately worrying about what other people think of you when the reality is that everyone else is probably in the same boat, staring at their shoelaces. I wrote ‘shoelaces’ on a rainy, grey day last year and it was the first song I wrote that became a catalyst for the genre change I’ve been going through with these releases.”

Watch the new music video for ‘shoelaces’ below.

