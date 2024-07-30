Killer Mike announces surprise album ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Hot on the heels of recent single ‘Humble Me’, former DIY cover star Killer Mike has confirmed that he’ll be dropping a surprise new album, ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’, this Friday (2nd August).

“This is the epilogue to ‘Michael’”, the rapper has said, referencing his acclaimed last LP. “This is what comes after Feb 4th” - the night he was arrested after winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys.

The new project is set to include reworked versions of some previously released material, as well as brand new cuts (among which is ‘Humble Me’, which sees Mike address the Grammys incident directly).