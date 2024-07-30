Coming soon
Killer Mike announces surprise album ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’
It’ll act as “the epilogue” to his acclaimed 2023 LP ‘Michael’.
Hot on the heels of recent single ‘Humble Me’, former DIY cover star Killer Mike has confirmed that he’ll be dropping a surprise new album, ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’, this Friday (2nd August).
“This is the epilogue to ‘Michael’”, the rapper has said, referencing his acclaimed last LP. “This is what comes after Feb 4th” - the night he was arrested after winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys.
The new project is set to include reworked versions of some previously released material, as well as brand new cuts (among which is ‘Humble Me’, which sees Mike address the Grammys incident directly).
“I had a year to live with ‘Michael’ and realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on”, he has shared of the album. “For me this is a testimonial - when I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs.
“After the celebratory atmosphere that followed ‘Michael’, I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph.”
You can revisit our June 2023 cover feature with Killer Mike and check out the tracklist for ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners & Saints’ below.
‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners & Saints’ tracklist:
1. BUSSIN BRICKS INTRO
2. NOBODY KNOWS (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden & Adonica Nunn)
3. HUMBLE ME
4. HIGHER LEVEL (feat. Jori & Adonica Nunn)
5. EXIT 9 Scenic Route (feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles & Troy Durden)
6. LORD PREPARE ME (feat. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn)
7. SLUMMER 4 JUNKIES (feat. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa & Troy Durden)
8. HAD TO GO GET IT (feat. Troy Durden)
9. ’97 3-6 FREESTYLE
10. STILL TALK’N THAT SH*T (feat. Key Glock & Project Pat)
More like this
Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single ‘Humble Me’
The renowned rapper also won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at this year’s awards.
3rd July 2024
Massive Attack confirm Killer Mike, Lankum and more as supports for ‘Act 1.5′
The event is set to be the lowest carbon emissions show of its size ever staged.
30th April 2024
Killer Mike talks family, toy cars, and community groups on latest instalment of Before They Knew Better
It’s the halfway point of DIY’s new podcast, and we’re marking the occasion by chatting to musician, activist, and all-round icon Killer Mike.
14th November 2023
Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless’
The Grammy-winning rapper is performing in London this month for his first solo UK show in 11 years.
11th October 2023
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.