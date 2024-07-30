Killer Mike announces surprise album ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Coming soon

It’ll act as “the epilogue” to his acclaimed 2023 LP ‘Michael’.

30th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Hot on the heels of recent single ‘Humble Me’, former DIY cover star Killer Mike has confirmed that he’ll be dropping a surprise new album, ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’, this Friday (2nd August). 

“This is the epilogue to ‘Michael’”, the rapper has said, referencing his acclaimed last LP. “This is what comes after Feb 4th” - the night he was arrested after winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys. 

The new project is set to include reworked versions of some previously released material, as well as brand new cuts (among which is ‘Humble Me’, which sees Mike address the Grammys incident directly). 

“I had a year to live with ‘Michael’ and realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on”, he has shared of the album. “For me this is a testimonial - when I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. 

“After the celebratory atmosphere that followed ‘Michael’, I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph.”

You can revisit our June 2023 cover feature with Killer Mike and check out the tracklist for 'Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners & Saints' below. 

‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners & Saints’ tracklist: 
1. BUSSIN BRICKS INTRO
2. NOBODY KNOWS (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden & Adonica Nunn)
3. HUMBLE ME
4. HIGHER LEVEL (feat. Jori & Adonica Nunn)
5. EXIT 9 Scenic Route (feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles & Troy Durden)
6. LORD PREPARE ME (feat. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn)
7. SLUMMER 4 JUNKIES (feat. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa & Troy Durden)
8. HAD TO GO GET IT (feat. Troy Durden)
9. ’97 3-6 FREESTYLE
10. STILL TALK’N THAT SH*T (feat. Key Glock & Project Pat)

Get tickets to watch Killer Mike live now.

