Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single ‘Humble Me’

Having released his acclaimed latest album ‘Michael’ this time last year, former DIY cover star Killer Mike has shared a new single that addresses his February arrest at this year’s Grammys.

At the ceremony, the Run the Jewels member turned solo star picked up awards for Best Rap Album (for ‘Michael’), Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories (both for ‘Scientists & Engineers’), after which he was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

Speaking about the new track - entitled ‘Humble Me’ - Mike has said: “I was in the studio the very next day. I’m as inspired as ever and I’m just following the music at this point. All my heroes have been cuffed and mishandled in some way. I just thanked God in that moment of being Daniel in the lion’s den.

“I came out of the jailhouse in the pouring rain to my wife waiting for me, lit a joint, celebrated a bit and then woke up and got the news about my son’s kidney,” he continued, referencing that a kidney donor has been found for his son.

You can watch the video for ‘Humble Me’ and check out more from Killer Mike in our podcast episode and June 2023 cover feature below.