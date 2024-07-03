News

Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single ‘Humble Me’

The renowned rapper also won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at this year’s awards.

3rd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Killer Mike, News, Listen, , Watch

Having released his acclaimed latest album ‘Michael’ this time last year, former DIY cover star Killer Mike has shared a new single that addresses his February arrest at this year’s Grammys. 

At the ceremony, the Run the Jewels member turned solo star picked up awards for Best Rap Album (for ‘Michael’), Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories (both for ‘Scientists & Engineers’), after which he was arrested for misdemeanor battery. 

Speaking about the new track - entitled ‘Humble Me’ - Mike has said: “I was in the studio the very next day. I’m as inspired as ever and I’m just following the music at this point. All my heroes have been cuffed and mishandled in some way. I just thanked God in that moment of being Daniel in the lion’s den.

“I came out of the jailhouse in the pouring rain to my wife waiting for me, lit a joint, celebrated a bit and then woke up and got the news about my son’s kidney,” he continued, referencing that a kidney donor has been found for his son. 

You can watch the video for ‘Humble Me’ and check out more from Killer Mike in our podcast episode and June 2023 cover feature below. 

No Filler: Killer Mike

Cover feature

No Filler: Killer Mike

After a decade of Run the Jewels, “Killer” Mike Render tells his origin story in the shape of a new solo album. This is how he became the most political man in hip hop.

Play Video
Killer Mike talks family, toy cars, and community groups on latest instalment of Before They Knew Better

Podcast

Killer Mike talks family, toy cars, and community groups on latest instalment of Before They Knew Better

It's the halfway point of DIY's new podcast, and we're marking the occasion by chatting to musician, activist, and all-round icon Killer Mike.

Get tickets to watch Killer Mike live now.

Tags: Killer Mike, News, Listen, , Watch

Killer Mike Tickets

Clifton Downs, Bristol

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Albert Hall, Manchester

Latest News

AJ Tracey drops new single ‘Bubble Bath’

AJ Tracey drops new single Bubble Bath’

Childish Gambino announces new album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’

Childish Gambino announces new album Bando Stone & The New World’

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Sleater-Kinneys Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track ‘Lift You Up’

Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track Lift You Up’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY