News
Killer Mike talks family, toy cars, and community groups on latest instalment of Before They Knew Better
It’s the halfway point of DIY’s new podcast, and we’re marking the occasion by chatting to musician, activist, and all-round icon Killer Mike.
This week, we’re marking the halfway point of Before They Knew Better’s inaugural series with an absolute corker of an episode (if we do say so ourselves). Following in the footsteps of the likes of Olivia Dean, Bastille’s Dan Smith and 86TV’s Felix White, we were thrilled to sit down with former DIY cover star and triple GRAMMY nominee Killer Mike to chat about a photo, song, and object from his youth.
Speaking on the podcast, he tells Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder about the importance of laughter and keeping in touch with his inner child. “I still play with toys, I still watch insanely stupid movies from the 80s and 90s. My mum was a huge music listener, so I still listen to the music that puts me in that time. I remember my mum playing Kool & The Gang, I remember her teaching me how to dance with a girl. The same stuff I did as a kid, I pretty much still do now.”
Elsewhere during the episode, Killer Mike talks about his grandma Bettie Clonts, being a father himself, and politically organising as a teenager. You can listen to the full conversation now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms, where you can also catch up with the rest of the series so far.
Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning. Remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
Read More
Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless’
The Grammy-winning rapper is performing in London this month for his first solo UK show in 11 years.
11th October 2023, 4:46pm
Killer Mike announces deluxe version of ‘Michael’ and shares new track ‘Maynard Vignette’
The expanded, 18-track release will feature four new tracks from the album’s recording sessions.
8th September 2023, 3:38pm
Killer Mike announces special London show
It’ll be the rapper’s first solo UK show in 11 years.
31st July 2023, 11:39am
Killer Mike - MICHAEL
4-5 Stars
Revealing more on every listen.
16th June 2023, 8:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.