Killer Mike talks family, toy cars, and community groups on latest instalment of Before They Knew Better

It’s the halfway point of DIY’s new podcast, and we’re marking the occasion by chatting to musician, activist, and all-round icon Killer Mike.

14th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

This week, we’re marking the halfway point of Before They Knew Better’s inaugural series with an absolute corker of an episode (if we do say so ourselves). Following in the footsteps of the likes of Olivia Dean, Bastille’s Dan Smith and 86TV’s Felix White, we were thrilled to sit down with former DIY cover star and triple GRAMMY nominee Killer Mike to chat about a photo, song, and object from his youth.

Speaking on the podcast, he tells Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder about the importance of laughter and keeping in touch with his inner child. “I still play with toys, I still watch insanely stupid movies from the 80s and 90s. My mum was a huge music listener, so I still listen to the music that puts me in that time. I remember my mum playing Kool & The Gang, I remember her teaching me how to dance with a girl. The same stuff I did as a kid, I pretty much still do now.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Killer Mike talks about his grandma Bettie Clonts, being a father himself, and politically organising as a teenager. You can listen to the full conversation now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms, where you can also catch up with the rest of the series so far.

Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning. Remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

