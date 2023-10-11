News

Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless

The Grammy-winning rapper is performing in London this month for his first solo UK show in 11 years.

Photo: Jonathan Mannion

11th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Killer Mike, News, Listen

One of the highlights of Killer Mike’s acclaimed latest album ‘Michael’ is the deeply personal track ‘Motherless’, which has now been re-shared in the form of an emotional live version featuring Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane.

Explaining more about the new version, Mike has said: “Two years ago I was asked to get on ‘Black Superhero’ by Robert Glasper - the song was incredible and he’d go on to win a Grammy for that album. My only regret was that we weren’t in the same room when we made it. So when talk of him remixing ‘Motherless’ came up it was a no brainer, only this time we wanted to be in studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane.

“Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob’s mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy - I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to Motherless club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers - call them!”

On 31st October, Killer Mike (who was DIY’s cover star back in June 2023) will take to the stage at London’s Lafayette for an intimate, sold-out headline show - his first solo UK performance in 11 years.

Listen to ‘Motherless’ (feat. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane) below.

No Filler: Killer Mike

Cover feature

No Filler: Killer Mike

After a decade of Run the Jewels, “Killer” Mike Render tells his origin story in the shape of a new solo album. This is how he became the most political man in hip hop.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Killer Mike live now.

Buy Killer Mike - Michael via Rough Trade

Buy Killer Mike - Michael via Rough Trade

Cd - £13.99

Tags: Killer Mike, News, Listen

Killer Mike Tickets

Lafayette (Buy)

Latest News

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, Sometimes, I Swear

Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh’

Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album Big Sigh

Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track ‘Tekken 2’

Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track Tekken 2

Lauren Mayberry unveils new single ‘Shame’

Lauren Mayberry unveils new single Shame

Bull return with apt new track ‘Start A New’

Bull return with apt new track Start A New

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY