Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless

One of the highlights of Killer Mike’s acclaimed latest album ‘Michael’ is the deeply personal track ‘Motherless’, which has now been re-shared in the form of an emotional live version featuring Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane.

Explaining more about the new version, Mike has said: “Two years ago I was asked to get on ‘Black Superhero’ by Robert Glasper - the song was incredible and he’d go on to win a Grammy for that album. My only regret was that we weren’t in the same room when we made it. So when talk of him remixing ‘Motherless’ came up it was a no brainer, only this time we wanted to be in studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane.

“Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob’s mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy - I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to Motherless club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers - call them!”

On 31st October, Killer Mike (who was DIY’s cover star back in June 2023) will take to the stage at London’s Lafayette for an intimate, sold-out headline show - his first solo UK performance in 11 years.

Listen to ‘Motherless’ (feat. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane) below.

