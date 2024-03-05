News
Kim Gordon announces ‘The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America
She’s also shared a final pre-release single from her new LP.
Ahead of the arrival of her second solo album ‘The Collective’, Kim Gordon has today announced that she’ll be celebrating its release with a whole host of live shows this year, including newly-confirmed dates in the UK and Europe.
Kicking off later this month in Burlington, Vermont, the run will see her stop off in cities around North America before she crosses the pond to play special dates in London, Birmingham, Munich, and Prague. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale via her website at 10:00am this Friday (8th March) - the same day ‘The Collective’ is shared with the world.
You can check out Kim’s full upcoming tour schedule and listen to her hot-off-the-press new single ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’ below.
Catch Kim live this year on the following dates:
MARCH 2024
21 Burlington, VT, Higher Ground
22 Washington, DC, Black Cat
23 Queens, NY, Knockdown Center
27 Los Angeles, CA, The Regent Theater
29 Ventura, CA, Music Hall
30 San Francisco, CA, Fillmore
JUNE 2024
07 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line
08 Chicago, IL, Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery
09 Detroit, MI, El Club
10 Toronto, ON, Axis Club
12 Hudson, NY, Basilica Hudson
14 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
15 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre
17 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall
18 Asheville, NC, The Grey Eagle
19 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West
21 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle
22 Vienna, VA, Out and About Festival
25 London, Koko
26 Birmingham, O2 Institute2 Birmingham
28 Graz, AZ, Elevate Festival
JULY 2024
01 Munich, Muffatwerk
02 Prague, Meet Factory
03 Gdynia, Open’er Festival
05 Roskilde, Roskilde Festival
28 Naeba, Fuji Rock Festival
