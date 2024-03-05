Kim Gordon announces ‘The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Ahead of the arrival of her second solo album ‘The Collective’, Kim Gordon has today announced that she’ll be celebrating its release with a whole host of live shows this year, including newly-confirmed dates in the UK and Europe.

Kicking off later this month in Burlington, Vermont, the run will see her stop off in cities around North America before she crosses the pond to play special dates in London, Birmingham, Munich, and Prague. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale via her website at 10:00am this Friday (8th March) - the same day ‘The Collective’ is shared with the world.

You can check out Kim’s full upcoming tour schedule and listen to her hot-off-the-press new single ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’ below.