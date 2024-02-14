Kim Petras is feeling the love on surprise new EP ‘Slut Pop Miami

Back with another surprise drop - following on from 2023’s ‘Problématique’ - Grammy-winning pop provocateur Kim Petras has marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a new EP entitled ‘Slut Pop Miami’.

The sex-positive sequel to her 2022 project ‘Slut Pop’, the release takes inspiration from wild trips to the Florida city and lands just as Kim embarks on the European leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour. You can check out the EP’s decidedly risque tracklist and watch the official lyric video for opening track ‘Slut Pop Reprise’ below.

‘Slut Pop Miami’ is:

1. Slut Pop Reprise

2. Gag On It

3. Fuckin’ This Fuckin’ That

4. Banana Boat

5. Get Fucked

6. Rim Job

7. Cockblocker

8. Butt Slutt

9. Head Head Honcho

10. Cubana

11. Whale Cock

12. Can we fuck?