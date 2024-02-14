News

Kim Petras is feeling the love on surprise new EP ‘Slut Pop Miami

The 12-track project is the follow up to 2022’s ‘Slut Pop’.

Photo: Cody Critcheloe

14th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kim Petras, News, Listen

Back with another surprise drop - following on from 2023’s ‘Problématique’ - Grammy-winning pop provocateur Kim Petras has marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a new EP entitled ‘Slut Pop Miami’.

The sex-positive sequel to her 2022 project ‘Slut Pop’, the release takes inspiration from wild trips to the Florida city and lands just as Kim embarks on the European leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour. You can check out the EP’s decidedly risque tracklist and watch the official lyric video for opening track ‘Slut Pop Reprise’ below.

‘Slut Pop Miami’ is:
1. Slut Pop Reprise
2. Gag On It
3. Fuckin’ This Fuckin’ That
4. Banana Boat
5. Get Fucked
6. Rim Job
7. Cockblocker
8. Butt Slutt
9. Head Head Honcho
10. Cubana
11. Whale Cock
12. Can we fuck?

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Kim Petras live now.

Tags: Kim Petras, News, Listen

Kim Petras Tickets

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Latest News

serpentwithfeet shares final album preview ‘Ellipsis’

serpentwithfeet shares final album preview Ellipsis

Georgia drops new track ‘Too Much Too Little’

Georgia drops new track Too Much Too Little

Goat Girl announce new album ‘Below The Waste’

Goat Girl announce new album Below The Waste’

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album ‘Older’

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album Older’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY