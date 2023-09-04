News

King Creosote announces first album in seven years, ‘I DES

He’s also shared details of upcoming live dates and instore shows.

King Creosote announces first album in seven years, ‘I DES’.
Photo: Calum Gordon

4th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

King Creosote, News, Listen

Twenty five years on from his self-released debut solo album, Kenny Anderson - aka King Creosote - is back with his first LP since 2014’s ‘From Scotland with Love’. With a title paying homage to album collaborator, Derek ‘Des’ O’Neil, ‘I DES’ is King Creosote’s notable return, and arrives on 3rd November.

To mark the news, he’s shared a new song - the ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’, which will sit alongside previous releases ‘Susie Mullen’ and ‘Walter de la Nightmare’, as well as the half an hour long ‘Drone in B#’. Promising ten tracks incorporating vibraphones, accordions, pipes, and record-wide synthesisers, ‘I DES’ is inspired by, among other things, a book by David Stubbs: “I started listening to drones and stuff again because I read Future Days: Krautrock and the Building of Modern Germany”, King Creosote has said.

Watch the video for ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’ below.

Finally, King Creosote has also announced a number of upcoming solo acoustic shows to celebrate the album’s release. Catch him on the following dates:

NOVEMBER
03 Monorail, Glasgow
04 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh (matinee)
04 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
05 Assai, Edinburgh
06 Assai, Dundee
08 Rough Trade East, London
09 EartH Theatre, London
10 Resident, Brighton

The full tracklisting for ‘I DES’ is:
1. It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us
2. Blue Marbled Elm Trees
3. Burial Bleak
4. Dust
5. Walter de la Nightmare
6. Susie Mullen
7. Love is a Curse
8. Ides
9. Please Come Back I Will Listen, I Will Behave, I Will Toe The Lond
10. Drone in B#

Tags: King Creosote, News, Listen

Latest News

James Blake is on the cover of DIY’s September 2023 issue!

James Blake is on the cover of DIYs September 2023 issue!

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Read More

Live Review

Doune The Rabbit Hole 2012

Marching under the mission statement of “Make Scotland Happier!” these soldiers of peace and love have certainly won their war this year.

30th August 2012, 5:03pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Declan McKenna, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY