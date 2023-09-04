News
King Creosote announces first album in seven years, ‘I DES’
He’s also shared details of upcoming live dates and instore shows.
Twenty five years on from his self-released debut solo album, Kenny Anderson - aka King Creosote - is back with his first LP since 2014’s ‘From Scotland with Love’. With a title paying homage to album collaborator, Derek ‘Des’ O’Neil, ‘I DES’ is King Creosote’s notable return, and arrives on 3rd November.
To mark the news, he’s shared a new song - the ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’, which will sit alongside previous releases ‘Susie Mullen’ and ‘Walter de la Nightmare’, as well as the half an hour long ‘Drone in B#’. Promising ten tracks incorporating vibraphones, accordions, pipes, and record-wide synthesisers, ‘I DES’ is inspired by, among other things, a book by David Stubbs: “I started listening to drones and stuff again because I read Future Days: Krautrock and the Building of Modern Germany”, King Creosote has said.
Watch the video for ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’ below.
Finally, King Creosote has also announced a number of upcoming solo acoustic shows to celebrate the album’s release. Catch him on the following dates:
NOVEMBER
03 Monorail, Glasgow
04 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh (matinee)
04 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
05 Assai, Edinburgh
06 Assai, Dundee
08 Rough Trade East, London
09 EartH Theatre, London
10 Resident, Brighton
The full tracklisting for ‘I DES’ is:
1. It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us
2. Blue Marbled Elm Trees
3. Burial Bleak
4. Dust
5. Walter de la Nightmare
6. Susie Mullen
7. Love is a Curse
8. Ides
9. Please Come Back I Will Listen, I Will Behave, I Will Toe The Lond
10. Drone in B#
