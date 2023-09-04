King Creosote announces first album in seven years, ‘I DES’.

Twenty five years on from his self-released debut solo album, Kenny Anderson - aka King Creosote - is back with his first LP since 2014’s ‘From Scotland with Love’. With a title paying homage to album collaborator, Derek ‘Des’ O’Neil, ‘I DES’ is King Creosote’s notable return, and arrives on 3rd November.

To mark the news, he’s shared a new song - the ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’, which will sit alongside previous releases ‘Susie Mullen’ and ‘Walter de la Nightmare’, as well as the half an hour long ‘Drone in B#’. Promising ten tracks incorporating vibraphones, accordions, pipes, and record-wide synthesisers, ‘I DES’ is inspired by, among other things, a book by David Stubbs: “I started listening to drones and stuff again because I read Future Days: Krautrock and the Building of Modern Germany”, King Creosote has said.

Watch the video for ‘Blue Marbled Elm Trees’ below.

