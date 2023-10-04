News

King Creosote shares new song ‘It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us

He’s also got a run of intimate live shows on their way.

Photo: Calum Gordon

4th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following King Creosote’s recent announcement of his first album in seven years - ‘I DES’, out on 3rd November - he has today unveiled the record’s second single and opener, ‘It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us’.

Speaking on the drum and strings-led track, King Creosote has said: “In Autumn 2020 I began building a modular synth, recording patches onto old cassette tapes to make use of the pitch wheel on my tape deck at a later date. As the drum track rumbled to a close, these words from one of Phil Crowter’s sermons burst forth exactly as you hear them, and I had my chorus. The four short verses ought to take on different meanings depending on the listeners’ particular choice of drugs - recreational (whimsical), prescribed (personal), or mandated (diabolical).”

Watch the visualiser for ‘It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us’ here:

Play Video

King Creosote will also be performing a series of intimate live shows in support of the new record next month - get tickets here, and catch him on the following dates:

NOVEMBER
03 Glasgow, Monorail, Glasgow - solo acoustic
04 Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall - matinee (sold out)
04 Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall (sold out)
05 Edinburgh, Assai - solo acoustic
06 Dundee, Assai - solo acoustic
08 London, Rough Trade East (sold out)
09 London, EartH Theatre (sold out)
10 Brighton, Resident - solo acoustic

