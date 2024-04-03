News
Kings of Leon share introspective new cut ‘Split Screen’
The band’s latest offering follows their previously-released single ‘Mustang’.
Having recently confirmed news of their ninth studio album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (out on 10th May), rock titans Kings of Leon have now shared the second single to be lifted from their upcoming LP.
Latest number ‘Split Screen’ follows the previously released lead track ‘Mustang’, and showcases a more mellow, atmospheric side to the record: “[It] may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing ‘Mustang’,” the band have commented.
Having been recorded in Nashville in collaboration with producer Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine), ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ promises 12 tracks that pay homage the band’s gritty early days, whilst celebrating their newfound freedom from expectations or external pressures.
Check out Kings of Leon’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates and listen to ‘Split Screen’ below.
JUNE 2024
20 Leeds, First Direct Arena
22 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
30 London, Hyde Park BST
JULY 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
04 Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix (previously announced)
06 Dublin, Marley Park
08 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
