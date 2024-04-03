News

Kings of Leon share introspective new cut ‘Split Screen’

The band’s latest offering follows their previously-released single ‘Mustang’.

3rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kings of Leon, News

Having recently confirmed news of their ninth studio album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (out on 10th May), rock titans Kings of Leon have now shared the second single to be lifted from their upcoming LP.

Latest number ‘Split Screen’ follows the previously released lead track ‘Mustang’, and showcases a more mellow, atmospheric side to the record: “[It] may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing ‘Mustang’,” the band have commented.

Having been recorded in Nashville in collaboration with producer Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine), ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ promises 12 tracks that pay homage the band’s gritty early days, whilst celebrating their newfound freedom from expectations or external pressures.

Check out Kings of Leon’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates and listen to ‘Split Screen’ below.

Play Video

JUNE 2024
20 Leeds, First Direct Arena
22 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
30 London, Hyde Park BST

JULY 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
04 Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix (previously announced)
06 Dublin, Marley Park
08 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena

Get tickets to watch Kings of Leon live now.

Tags: Kings of Leon, News

Kings of Leon Tickets

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Co-op Live, Manchester

Latest News

Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

Glass Animals are back with news of fourth album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

Glass Animals are back with news of fourth album I Love You So F***ing Much’

Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024

Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024

AURORA looks inward for upcoming fourth album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’

AURORA looks inward for upcoming fourth album What Happened To The Heart?’

Paris Paloma confirms debut album ‘Cacophony’

Paris Paloma confirms debut album Cacophony’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY