Festivals

Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘Can We Please Have Fun

They’re also set to headline London day fest BST Hyde Park on 30th June.

23rd February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kings of Leon, BST Hyde Park, News, Listen

Following the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (out on 10th May via Polydor Records), Kings of Leon have now confirmed that they’ll be marking its release with a run of tour dates across the UK and Ireland this summer.

Kicking off in Leeds on 20th June, they band will hit nine cities in total, including a show at Silverstone Circuit for the British F1 Grand Prix (4th July) and a turn headlining one day of the capital’s BST Hyde Park gig series on 30th June. Also joining the fun in Hyde Park will be beloved indie names Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with more names still be be confirmed.

Alongside older classics, Kings of Leon fans can expect to hear choice cuts from ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ - an album which is set to do exactly what it says on the tin. “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” guitarist and vocalist Caleb has said. “When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other. We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

Tickets for the band’s UK and Ireland tour dates (see below) will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 1st March, apart from those for the BST Hyde Park show, which will be available here from 10:00am on Wednesday 28th February.

In the meantime, you can listen to their new single ‘Mustang’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ below.

Play Video

UK and Ireland tour dates:

JUNE 2024
20 Leeds, First Direct Arena
22 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
30 London, Hyde Park BST

JULY 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
04 Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix (previously announced)
06 Dublin, Marley Park
08 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena

Kings of Leon - When You See Yourself

Album Review

Kings of Leon - When You See Yourself

An album that, though not without its fillers, feels like they're having more genuine fun than they’ve had in years.

‘Can We Please Have Fun’ tracklist:
1. Ballerina Radio
2. Rainbow Ball
3. Nowhere To Run
4. Mustang
5. Actual Daydream
6. Split Screen
7. Don’t Stop The Bleeding
8. Nothing To Do
9. Television
10. Hesitation Generation
11. Ease Me On
12. Seen

Tags: Kings of Leon, BST Hyde Park, News, Listen

Latest News

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival

Shame, Dream Wife, Willie J Healey and more to play Southampton’s Wanderlust Festival

The Mysterines announce UK and EU headline tour

The Mysterines announce UK and EU headline tour

Everything Everything’s Jonathan Higgs to join DIY’s first Before They Knew Before - Live! podcast

Everything Everythings Jonathan Higgs to join DIY’s first Before They Knew Before — Live! podcast

Bat For Lashes to release sixth album ‘The Dream of Delphi’ this summer

Bat For Lashes to release sixth album The Dream of Delphi’ this summer

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY