Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘Can We Please Have Fun

Following the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (out on 10th May via Polydor Records), Kings of Leon have now confirmed that they’ll be marking its release with a run of tour dates across the UK and Ireland this summer.

Kicking off in Leeds on 20th June, they band will hit nine cities in total, including a show at Silverstone Circuit for the British F1 Grand Prix (4th July) and a turn headlining one day of the capital’s BST Hyde Park gig series on 30th June. Also joining the fun in Hyde Park will be beloved indie names Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with more names still be be confirmed.

Alongside older classics, Kings of Leon fans can expect to hear choice cuts from ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ - an album which is set to do exactly what it says on the tin. “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” guitarist and vocalist Caleb has said. “When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other. We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”

Tickets for the band’s UK and Ireland tour dates (see below) will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 1st March, apart from those for the BST Hyde Park show, which will be available here from 10:00am on Wednesday 28th February.



In the meantime, you can listen to their new single ‘Mustang’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ below.