Festivals
Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’
They’re also set to headline London day fest BST Hyde Park on 30th June.
Following the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (out on 10th May via Polydor Records), Kings of Leon have now confirmed that they’ll be marking its release with a run of tour dates across the UK and Ireland this summer.
Kicking off in Leeds on 20th June, they band will hit nine cities in total, including a show at Silverstone Circuit for the British F1 Grand Prix (4th July) and a turn headlining one day of the capital’s BST Hyde Park gig series on 30th June. Also joining the fun in Hyde Park will be beloved indie names Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with more names still be be confirmed.
Alongside older classics, Kings of Leon fans can expect to hear choice cuts from ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ - an album which is set to do exactly what it says on the tin. “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” guitarist and vocalist Caleb has said. “When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other. We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?”
Tickets for the band’s UK and Ireland tour dates (see below) will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 1st March, apart from those for the BST Hyde Park show, which will be available here from 10:00am on Wednesday 28th February.
In the meantime, you can listen to their new single ‘Mustang’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ below.
UK and Ireland tour dates:
JUNE 2024
20 Leeds, First Direct Arena
22 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
30 London, Hyde Park BST
JULY 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
04 Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix (previously announced)
06 Dublin, Marley Park
08 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
‘Can We Please Have Fun’ tracklist:
1. Ballerina Radio
2. Rainbow Ball
3. Nowhere To Run
4. Mustang
5. Actual Daydream
6. Split Screen
7. Don’t Stop The Bleeding
8. Nothing To Do
9. Television
10. Hesitation Generation
11. Ease Me On
12. Seen
Records, etc at
Kings of Leon - Youth And Young Manhood (Vinyl LP - black)
Kings of Leon - When You See Yourself (Vinyl LP - black)
Kings of Leon - When You See Yourself (Vinyl LP - white)
Kings of Leon - Only By The Night (Vinyl LP - black)
Kings of Leon - Come Around Sundown (Cd)
Kings of Leon - Come Around Sundown (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Kings of Leon announce UK arena tour
It's their first major UK headline tour in five years.
20th September 2021, 12:00am
Kings of Leon - When You See Yourself
3 Stars
An album that, though not without its fillers, feels like they're having more genuine fun than they’ve had in years.
4th March 2021, 7:56am
Tracks: Dua Lipa, Rebecca Black, The Vaccines and more
Friday, friday, gotta get the best new music this week on Friday…
12th February 2021, 12:00am
Tracks: Linkin Park x 100 gecs, Kings of Leon, slowthai and more
The biggest and best tracks of the past week, rounded up and reviewed.
8th January 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.