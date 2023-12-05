Laufey announces 2024 London show at Royal Albert Hall

Following on from the release of her lauded recent album ‘Bewitched’ in September, Laufey has now revealed that she’ll be playing a special show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on 16th May 2024.

It’ll follow a completely sold-out UK and EU tour in Spring next year, as well as a series of newly announced dates in the USA. Speaking about the London performance, Laufey has said: “It’s such an honour to play at Royal Albert Hall. It’s one of those venues that has historically brought different musical worlds together, which I strive to do as a musician.”

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show and all of her concert hall dates across the U.S. will go on sale at 10:00am this Friday, 8th December. You can check out her full upcoming tour schedule below.

