News
Laufey announces 2024 London show at Royal Albert Hall
The one-off UK date will form part of her Goddess Tour in celebration of recent album ‘Bewitched’.
Following on from the release of her lauded recent album ‘Bewitched’ in September, Laufey has now revealed that she’ll be playing a special show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on 16th May 2024.
It’ll follow a completely sold-out UK and EU tour in Spring next year, as well as a series of newly announced dates in the USA. Speaking about the London performance, Laufey has said: “It’s such an honour to play at Royal Albert Hall. It’s one of those venues that has historically brought different musical worlds together, which I strive to do as a musician.”
Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show and all of her concert hall dates across the U.S. will go on sale at 10:00am this Friday, 8th December. You can check out her full upcoming tour schedule below.
FEBRUARY 2024
10 Dublin, The Academy (Matinee) (sold out)
10 Dublin The Academy (sold out)
11 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (sold out)
14 Manchester, Albert Hall (sold out)
15 London, EartH (sold out)
16 London, EartH (sold out)
17 London, EartH (sold out)
20 Paris, Le Trianon (sold out)
21 Brussels, La Madeleine (sold out)
23 Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 (sold out)
25 Stockholm, Nalen (sold out)
26 Copenhagen, Vega (sold out)
27 Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus (sold out)
29 Milan, Magazzini Generali (sold out)
MARCH 2024
03 Lausanne, Les Docks (sold out)
05 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria (sold out)
06 Amsterdam, Melkweg (sold out)
09 Reykjavík, Eldborg Harpa (sold out)
10 Reykjavík, Eldborg Harpa (sold out)
13 London, Roundhouse (sold out)
APRIL 2024
08 Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
12 San Francisco, CA, Masonic Theatre
13 San Francisco, CA, Masonic Theatre
15 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
18 Dallas, TX, Winspear Opera House
19 Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
20 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
22 Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle
23 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
25 Washington, DC, The Anthem
28 Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
30 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
MAY 2024
03 New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
06 Philadelphia, PA, The Met
07 Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
16 London, UK, Royal Albert Hall
JUNE 2024
25 Pittsburgh PA, Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
29 Montreal, QC, Montreal International Jazz Festival
AUGUST 2024
07 Los Angeles, CA (TBA)
