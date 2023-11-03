News
Laufey unveils cover of ‘Christmas Dreaming’
We can’t quite believe it’s that time already, but the first of the festive releases is here!
The latest addition to Laufey’s annual Christmas series is her new take on the classic ‘Christmas Dreaming’, which joins 2021’s ‘Love To Keep Me Warm’ (with dodie) and 2022’s ‘The Christmas Waltz’ to make up the multi-hyphenate’s three-track festive EP, ‘A Very Laufey Holiday’.
The release follows her recent collaboration with beabadoobee and arrives in the middle of Laufey’s sold-out North American tour, which she’s currently playing in support of her acclaimed album ‘Bewitched’. Check out our review of the LP and have a listen to ‘Christmas Dreaming’ below.
‘A Very Laufey Holiday’ tracklist:
1. Christmas Dreaming
2. The Christmas Waltz
3. Love to Keep Me Warm (with dodie)
