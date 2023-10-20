News

beabadoobee and Laufey team up for ‘A Night To Remember

The track sees the two friends collaborate for the first time.

20th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bedroom pop icon turned breakout star beabadoobee has teamed up with Icelandic-Chinese multi-hyphenate Laufey for ‘A Night To Remember’, a sultry collaborative single that recalls the golden age of Hollywood.

Speaking on the track, beabadoobee has said: “I’ve been writing with a lot of different rhythms recently, also with strings and nods to more classical sounds. Laufey is a great fit for this sound and we had started hanging out in London so we got in the studio together to work on music and try ideas with my producer Jacob Bugden. We also hung in NY on my tour and started becoming closer friends. We wrote ‘A Night To Remember’ and decided we wanted to write something that sounds grand but a bit more sexy lyrically and have fun with that theme.”

“Bea has been one of my favorite musicians for a while so getting to write and sing with her was a dream come true”, says Laufey of the collaboration. “There are so many songs about being rejected as a woman and this song is about being on the other side of the coin - having one great night then walking away. Reclaiming the narrative! This song is a true marriage of my and Bea’s sonic worlds and I can’t wait for the world to dive into the cinematic sound this song offers.”

Since the release of 2022’s ‘Beatopia’, beabadoobee has spent this year touring the UK and US, as well as supporting Taylor Swift. Laufey, meanwhile, dropped her acclaimed second album ‘Bewitched’ last month.

Listen to ‘A Night To Remember’ below.

Play Video

