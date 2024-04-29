News
Lauv enters a new era with ‘Potential’
The single is his debut under his new partnership with AWAL.
Pop polymath Lauv has returned with his first new music of the year and debut AWAL release, ‘Potential’.
Stripping things back to let his vocal take centre stage, the track acts as a follow up to 2023’s ‘Love U Like That’ and lands accompanied by a fully-choreographed video - Lauv’s first, no less - directed by Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek collaborator Luke Orlando.
“‘Potential’ is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” he has said of the song. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”
Watch the video for ‘Potential’ and check out Lauv’s upcoming live dates below.
MAY 2024
04 Singapore, Palawan Green, Sentosa
19 Zhuhai, China, Strawberry Music Festival
21 Changsha, China, DF Space
28 Chongqing, China, Flow Super Live
31 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
JUNE 2024
02 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
AUGUST 2024
24 Bangkok, Thailand, Summer Sonic Bangkok
