Lauv enters a new era with ‘Potential’

The single is his debut under his new partnership with AWAL.

Photo: Daniel Prakopcyk

29th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Pop polymath Lauv has returned with his first new music of the year and debut AWAL release, ‘Potential’.

Stripping things back to let his vocal take centre stage, the track acts as a follow up to 2023’s ‘Love U Like That’ and lands accompanied by a fully-choreographed video - Lauv’s first, no less - directed by Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek collaborator Luke Orlando.

“‘Potential’ is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” he has said of the song. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

Watch the video for ‘Potential’ and check out Lauv’s upcoming live dates below.

MAY 2024
04 Singapore, Palawan Green, Sentosa
19 Zhuhai, China, Strawberry Music Festival
21 Changsha, China, DF Space
28 Chongqing, China, Flow Super Live
31 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

JUNE 2024
02 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

AUGUST 2024
24 Bangkok, Thailand, Summer Sonic Bangkok

In Deep

Lauv: Shine Bright

Lauv: Shine Bright

Processing his sudden rise to fame and coming out the other side with increasingly honest and connected second LP ‘All 4 Nothing’, Lauv is learning as he goes along.

21st July 2022, 11:30am

