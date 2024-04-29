Lauv enters a new era with ‘Potential’

Pop polymath Lauv has returned with his first new music of the year and debut AWAL release, ‘Potential’.

Stripping things back to let his vocal take centre stage, the track acts as a follow up to 2023’s ‘Love U Like That’ and lands accompanied by a fully-choreographed video - Lauv’s first, no less - directed by Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek collaborator Luke Orlando.

“‘Potential’ is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” he has said of the song. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

Watch the video for ‘Potential’ and check out Lauv’s upcoming live dates below.

MAY 2024

04 Singapore, Palawan Green, Sentosa

19 Zhuhai, China, Strawberry Music Festival

21 Changsha, China, DF Space

28 Chongqing, China, Flow Super Live

31 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

JUNE 2024

02 Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

AUGUST 2024

24 Bangkok, Thailand, Summer Sonic Bangkok

