Walt Disco share video for new single ‘Come Undone’
The Glasgow five-piece will be heading out on tour in support of their forthcoming second album this Autumn.
Following the news that their sophomore album ‘The Warping’ will arrive on 14th June via Lucky Number, Glasgow’s Walt Disco have now shared another taste of what to expect from the full record with fourth single ‘Come Undone’ (previous cuts include ‘Pearl’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’, and ‘Jocelyn’).
Co-written by their fellow Lucky Number signee Jessica Winter, the track lands accompanied by a statement-making video inspired by German expressionist cinema. Vocalist Jocelyn Si has described it as their “lonely party song”, explaining that “it’s about the yearning for company, physical touch, and sexuality that is often universally felt by a person who is single.
“These desires can be briefly satisfied by dates and short flings and, at those times, I’d find I would open up more to these strangers than to friends that I’d known and loved for years. “Nobody sees me the way you perceive me is easy” is quite a ridiculous thing to say about someone you have just met.”
Check out the video for ‘Come Undone’ - directed by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J. Liddle - below.
Walt Disco will also be hitting the round this Autumn for a headline tour of the UK and Europe - catch them on the following dates.
NOVEMBER 2024
10 Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe
11 Manchester, UK - YES
13 Nottingham, UK - Bodega
14 Birmingham, UK - Institute 3
15 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade
16 Brighton, UK - Dust
18 Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher
19 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell
21 Frankfurt, Germany - Brotfrabik
22 Berlin, Germany - Prachtwerk
23 Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Bitterzoet
26 Paris, France - Hasard Ludique
28 London, UK - Bush Hall
29 Newcastle, UK - Zerox
30 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
