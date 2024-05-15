Walt Disco share video for new single ‘Come Undone’

Following the news that their sophomore album ‘The Warping’ will arrive on 14th June via Lucky Number, Glasgow’s Walt Disco have now shared another taste of what to expect from the full record with fourth single ‘Come Undone’ (previous cuts include ‘Pearl’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’, and ‘Jocelyn’).

Co-written by their fellow Lucky Number signee Jessica Winter, the track lands accompanied by a statement-making video inspired by German expressionist cinema. Vocalist Jocelyn Si has described it as their “lonely party song”, explaining that “it’s about the yearning for company, physical touch, and sexuality that is often universally felt by a person who is single.

“These desires can be briefly satisfied by dates and short flings and, at those times, I’d find I would open up more to these strangers than to friends that I’d known and loved for years. “Nobody sees me the way you perceive me is easy” is quite a ridiculous thing to say about someone you have just met.”

Check out the video for ‘Come Undone’ - directed by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J. Liddle - below.