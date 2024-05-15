Remi Wolf announces ‘Big Ideas’ North American tour

Having just treated fans to another teaser of her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Big Ideas’ (via recent companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’), Remi Wolf has now announced that she’ll be embarking on a North American tour in support of the record this Autumn.

Due to kick off on 10th September in Santa Barbara, the run will see her play 20 dates across two months, concluding with a turn at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 16th October. She’ll also be joined by two other DIY regulars on the road: NINE8 collective founding member and solo star Lava La Rue (who’s recently announced their debut LP, ‘STARFACE’) will be main support for the tour’s first leg, while DIY’s May 2024 cover star Rachel Chinouriri will pick up the baton for its second half.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 17th May via Remi’s website; check out her full tour schedule below.

