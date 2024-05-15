News

Remi Wolf announces ‘Big Ideas’ North American tour

Support on the Autumn dates will come from Lava La Rue and Rachel Chinouriri.

Photo: Ragan Henderson

15th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having just treated fans to another teaser of her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Big Ideas’ (via recent companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’), Remi Wolf has now announced that she’ll be embarking on a North American tour in support of the record this Autumn.

Due to kick off on 10th September in Santa Barbara, the run will see her play 20 dates across two months, concluding with a turn at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 16th October. She’ll also be joined by two other DIY regulars on the road: NINE8 collective founding member and solo star Lava La Rue (who’s recently announced their debut LP, ‘STARFACE’) will be main support for the tour’s first leg, while DIY’s May 2024 cover star Rachel Chinouriri will pick up the baton for its second half.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, 17th May via Remi’s website; check out her full tour schedule below.

Play Video

SEPTEMBER 2024 (w/ Lava La Rue)
10 Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
11 Stanford, CA, Frost Amphitheater
13 Troutdale, OR, Edgefield
14 Vancouver, BC, The Orpheum
18 St Paul., MN, Palace Theatre
19 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
20 Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
22 Columbus, OH, Kemba Live (fka Express Live)
24 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
26 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
27 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
28 Columbia, MD, All Things Go Festival

OCTOBER 2024 (w/ Rachel Chinouriri)
01 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
02 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
04 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit
05 Nashville, TN, Maraton Music Works
07 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
08 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
15 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

Cover Feature

Rachel Chinouriri on grief, being a Black indie artist, and her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ for DIY’s May 2024 cover feature

Rachel Chinouriri: She’s All That

From singles destined to become radio staples, to deep explorations of subject matter unmined by any of her indie-pop contemporaries, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ sees Rachel Chinouriri step into her potential, and step up to music’s big leagues.

13th May 2024, 1:10pm

