Lauv shares new video to accompany ‘Love U Like That’

Singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv has today shared a new music video to accompany his latest single, ​‘Love U Like That’. Co-directed by Lauv and Gian Rivera, the video explores concepts of constriction, freedom, and Lauv’s own multifaceted nature.

Of the video, Lauv has said: “[It’s] about freedom of expression and what it means to authentically be you. It’s about not being afraid to find the most authentic, truest version of yourself, even though it’s a lifelong, evolving process. I loved co-directing my first video and I hope it makes people feel like they don’t have to settle for staying the person societal norms or their previous life experiences have told them they need to be and instead, open themselves up to new ways of expressing themselves.”



Lauv has also confirmed a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on 12th October, which lands in the middle of his extensive international tour. Get tickets here, and watch the official video for ​‘Love U Like That’ below.

