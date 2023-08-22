News

He’s also announced a London headline date for later this year.

Lauv shares new video to accompany ‘Love U Like That’
Photo: Carlos Baez

22nd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv has today shared a new music video to accompany his latest single, Love U Like That’. Co-directed by Lauv and Gian Rivera, the video explores concepts of constriction, freedom, and Lauv’s own multifaceted nature. 

Of the video, Lauv has said: “[It’s] about freedom of expression and what it means to authentically be you. It’s about not being afraid to find the most authentic, truest version of yourself, even though it’s a lifelong, evolving process. I loved co-directing my first video and I hope it makes people feel like they don’t have to settle for staying the person societal norms or their previous life experiences have told them they need to be and instead, open themselves up to new ways of expressing themselves.”

Lauv has also confirmed a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on 12th October, which lands in the middle of his extensive international tour. Get tickets here, and watch the official video for Love U Like That’ below. 

Check out our In Deep interview with Lauv — in which we talk fame, honesty, and his 2022 album All 4 Nothing’, here.

Lauv: Shine Bright

Processing his sudden rise to fame and coming out the other side with increasingly honest and connected second LP All 4 Nothing’, Lauv is learning as he goes along.

