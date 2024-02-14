Lime Garden - One More Thing

Spending the best part of four years hammering one immaculate indie-pop gem after the other in succession, the debut album from Lime Garden finds the Brighton-based quartet losing none of their talent for an earworm, while also baring their entire souls. Exploring their experience of needing to depend on the humdrum nine-to-five for essential sustenance despite touring internationally to ever-growing audiences, ‘One More Thing’ is an intimately touching listen, with each of vocalist Chloe Howard’s words confessed as if over a cup of tea on a kitchen table (“I don’t want to work my job because life is fleeting and I’m a popstar,” she sings on ‘Popstar’). For anyone who has ever struggled in the blind pursuit of a far flung dream, who has ever felt weighed down by life’s dull realities and yearned for more - admittedly, a large catchment area - Lime Garden offer a reassuring hand to warm shoulders and a candied melody or ten to sweeten ears. Not only this, but as an album indebted as much to Charli XCX or Bon Iver as it is to The Strokes, as equally comfortable with cello-bowing ballads or auto-tuned pop anthemia as it is with the guitar-chugging banger, it confirms Lime Garden as a band with potential to achieve even higher artistic greatness.