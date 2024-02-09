News
Little Simz releases new EP ‘Drop 7’
The surprise project follows a recent string of award nominations for the rap icon.
Off the back of being nominated for three BRIT Awards and four MOBO Awards, the unparalleled Little Simz has today shared a (semi) surprise new EP entitled ‘Drop 7’, which sees her collaborate with producer Jakwob on her most dance-oriented tracks to date.
She teased the seven-track project on social media earlier this week, and has this morning taken to Instagram to thank her fans. “Love you all, I need you to know”, she has written. “Your continued support gives me the confidence to step outside my comfort zone and experiment with the thing I love most like any true artist should. So thank you for giving me grace and allowing me the space to do so. Hope you enjoy”.
which follows the similarly short-notice release of her last album ‘NO THANK YOU’ at the end of 2022. This year also marks a decade since her 2014 debut, ‘E.D.G.E.’, over which time she’s scooped BRITs, MOBOs, an Ivor Novello and the 2021 Mercury Music Prize, breaking boundaries and helping to redefine rap in the process.
The full ‘Drop 7’ tracklist is:
1. Mood Swings
2. Fever
3. Torch
4. SOS
5. I Ain’t Feeling
6. Power
7. Far Away
Listen to ‘Mood Swings’ below.
