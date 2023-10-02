News
Lola Young shares new track ‘Conceited’
The single follows the release of the BRIT-nominee’s recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’.
South Londoner Lola Young is back with new music, this time in the form of the already-viral ‘Conceited’. While her early summer EP ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ showcased her lyrical candour and vocal nous, ‘Conceited’ couples driving basslines with electronic overtones to open a new chapter for Lola.
Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), the new track is an exploration of being in a relationship with a fundamentally selfish person, and will be accompanied by an as-yet unreleased music video directed by Saorla Houston.
Listen to ‘Conceited’ here:
Read More
Lola Young - My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely
3 Stars
A smooth ride of buttery emotional grandiosity and infectious London pop.
24th May 2023, 7:55am
Lola Young releases brand new single ‘Money’
The London singer-songwriter will release her debut album on 26th May.
5th May 2023, 12:00am
Lola Young shares new single ‘Don’t Hate Me’
The song has already gone viral online.
24th February 2023, 12:00am
Lola Young announces new project ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’
She’s also sharing her new single ‘Annabel’s House’.
27th January 2023, 12:00am
