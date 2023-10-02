Lola Young shares new track ‘Conceited

News

The single follows the release of the BRIT-nominee's recent project 'My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely'.

South Londoner Lola Young is back with new music, this time in the form of the already-viral ‘Conceited’. While her early summer EP ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ showcased her lyrical candour and vocal nous, ‘Conceited’ couples driving basslines with electronic overtones to open a new chapter for Lola.

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), the new track is an exploration of being in a relationship with a fundamentally selfish person, and will be accompanied by an as-yet unreleased music video directed by Saorla Houston.

