Lola Young shares new track ‘Conceited

South Londoner Lola Young is back with new music, this time in the form of the already-viral ‘Conceited’. While her early summer EP ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ showcased her lyrical candour and vocal nous, ‘Conceited’ couples driving basslines with electronic overtones to open a new chapter for Lola.

Produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), the new track is an exploration of being in a relationship with a fundamentally selfish person, and will be accompanied by an as-yet unreleased music video directed by Saorla Houston.

Listen to ‘Conceited’ here:

