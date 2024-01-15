News
Lola Young shares details of UK and EU headline tour
The news arrives hot on the heels of her latest single, ‘Wish You Were Dead’.
Kicking off her 2024 with a bang, Lola Young has just announced a Spring headline tour of the UK and Europe, adding to her already announced sold-out dates in North America.
The BRIT-nominated South Londoner dropped her latest single ‘Wish You Were Dead’ just last week, which follows on from recent track ‘Conceited’ and her ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’ EP. Tickets for Lola’s newly announced live shows go on sale at 10:00am this Friday, 19th January - find out her full tour schedule below, and check out the video for ‘Wish You Were Dead’ here:
MARCH 2024
05 London, Scala
06 Manchester, The Deaf Institute
07 Bristol, The Island
17 Atlanta, GA, Vinyl
19 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
20 Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair
22 Washington DC, Songbyrd DC
23 Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore
23 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts (new venue)
25 Toronto, Axis Club Theatre
26 Chicago, IL, Chop Shop & 1st Ward
27 Minneapolis, MN, 7th Street Entry
29 Denver, CO, Cervantes Other Side
30 Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell
APRIL 2024
01 Seattle, WA, Barboza
01 Seattle, WA, Neumos (new venue)
02 Vancouver, Fortune Sound Club
03 Portland, OR, Holocene
05 San Francisco, CA, Cafe Du Nord
06 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy
07 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo
20 Paris, Les Etoiles Theatre
23 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
24 Cologne, Club Voltaire
25 Hamburg, Knust
26 Copenhagen, RUST
