Lola Young shares details of UK and EU headline tour

Kicking off her 2024 with a bang, Lola Young has just announced a Spring headline tour of the UK and Europe, adding to her already announced sold-out dates in North America.

The BRIT-nominated South Londoner dropped her latest single ‘Wish You Were Dead’ just last week, which follows on from recent track ‘Conceited’ and her ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’ EP. Tickets for Lola’s newly announced live shows go on sale at 10:00am this Friday, 19th January - find out her full tour schedule below, and check out the video for ‘Wish You Were Dead’ here: