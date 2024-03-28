Lorde covers Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’

Aptly timed for the Easter weekend, Lorde has made a return, as her cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’ becomes the third track to be shared from A24 Music’s upcoming compilation album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’.

Originally a 1974 song written by Al Green, ‘Take Me To The River’ was re-imagined and released by Talking Heads in 1978 - now, Lorde has updated the track once again, giving an upbeat swagger to David Byrne and co’s comparatively relaxed offering.