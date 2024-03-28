News
Lorde covers Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’
It’s the latest track to be shared from A24’s forthcoming ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album.
Aptly timed for the Easter weekend, Lorde has made a return, as her cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’ becomes the third track to be shared from A24 Music’s upcoming compilation album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’.
Originally a 1974 song written by Al Green, ‘Take Me To The River’ was re-imagined and released by Talking Heads in 1978 - now, Lorde has updated the track once again, giving an upbeat swagger to David Byrne and co’s comparatively relaxed offering.
We’ve already been treated to Paramore’s take on ‘Burning Down The House’ and Teezo Touchdown’s version of ‘Making Flippy Floppy’, with covers from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Blondshell, girl in red, Kevin Abstract, and The National still to be unveiled. The tribute album is set to mark the recent re-release of Talking Heads’ iconic ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert film, as well as celebrating the 40th anniversary of the album itself.
You can listen to Lorde’s version of ‘Take Me To The River’ and also check out her frankly adorable letter-to-self about the release below.
