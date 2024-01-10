News

Paramore set to return with cover of Talking Heads‘Burning Down The House’

The trio - who recently wiped their social media channels - look set to share the first track from a ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album shortly.

10th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Paramore, News

After a few weeks’ of fans worrying that the worst had happened, it looks as though former DIY cover stars Paramore are set to make an exciting return shortly: a cover of Talking Heads’ iconic hit ‘Burning Down The House’ is on its way.

Earlier today, the band - along with A24, who now own the rights to Talking Heads’ iconic 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense - shared a mysterious video clip to their recently-wiped social media accounts, which saw Hayley Williams receiving a special delivery - David Byrne’s giant suit from the film - before she utters the film’s opening line to her bandmates; “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you”.

It’s then that a short clip of Paramore’s take on the 1983 classic ‘Burning Down The House’ kicks in, along with the confirmation that it’s one of 16 covers to be included on a ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album (‘A Stop Making Sense tribute album: 16 tracks by 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore, coming soon’).

All other details - such as when the track will officially drop, and who else is involved - are still a little vague right now, but this is certainly good news for anyone concerned that Paramore might be taking a break…

You can check out the video below, and grab a copy of our Paramore cover issue here.

Tags: Paramore, News

Latest News

Michelle unveil plans for new EP ‘Glow’

Michelle unveil plans for new EP Glow

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut I Hold Something In My Hand

MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track ‘Nothing To Declare’

MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track Nothing To Declare

Marika Hackman shares final album preview ‘The Yellow Mile’

Marika Hackman shares final album preview The Yellow Mile

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now