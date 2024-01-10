News
Paramore set to return with cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’
The trio - who recently wiped their social media channels - look set to share the first track from a ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album shortly.
After a few weeks’ of fans worrying that the worst had happened, it looks as though former DIY cover stars Paramore are set to make an exciting return shortly: a cover of Talking Heads’ iconic hit ‘Burning Down The House’ is on its way.
Earlier today, the band - along with A24, who now own the rights to Talking Heads’ iconic 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense - shared a mysterious video clip to their recently-wiped social media accounts, which saw Hayley Williams receiving a special delivery - David Byrne’s giant suit from the film - before she utters the film’s opening line to her bandmates; “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you”.
It’s then that a short clip of Paramore’s take on the 1983 classic ‘Burning Down The House’ kicks in, along with the confirmation that it’s one of 16 covers to be included on a ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album (‘A Stop Making Sense tribute album: 16 tracks by 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore, coming soon’).
All other details - such as when the track will officially drop, and who else is involved - are still a little vague right now, but this is certainly good news for anyone concerned that Paramore might be taking a break…
You can check out the video below, and grab a copy of our Paramore cover issue here.
