Paramore set to return with cover of Talking Heads‘Burning Down The House’

After a few weeks’ of fans worrying that the worst had happened, it looks as though former DIY cover stars Paramore are set to make an exciting return shortly: a cover of Talking Heads’ iconic hit ‘Burning Down The House’ is on its way.

Earlier today, the band - along with A24, who now own the rights to Talking Heads’ iconic 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense - shared a mysterious video clip to their recently-wiped social media accounts, which saw Hayley Williams receiving a special delivery - David Byrne’s giant suit from the film - before she utters the film’s opening line to her bandmates; “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you”.

It’s then that a short clip of Paramore’s take on the 1983 classic ‘Burning Down The House’ kicks in, along with the confirmation that it’s one of 16 covers to be included on a ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album (‘A Stop Making Sense tribute album: 16 tracks by 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore, coming soon’).

All other details - such as when the track will officially drop, and who else is involved - are still a little vague right now, but this is certainly good news for anyone concerned that Paramore might be taking a break…

You can check out the video below, and grab a copy of our Paramore cover issue here.

