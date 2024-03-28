Maggie Rogers schedules two intimate London headline shows

With just a few weeks to go before the release of her new album, Maggie Rogers has shared plans for two intimate London headline shows.

The singer, who’s set to support Coldplay across their European shows this summer, will return to London for back-to-back shows at Hackney Empire on 4th and 5th September. They’ll be her first live appearances back in the capital since she headlined Alexandra Palace back in 2022.

The shows have been announced ahead of the release of her third album ‘Don’t Forget Me’, which is due for release on 12th April through Polydor Records. To be in with a chance of getting tickets to her very special shows, fans can gain early access by pre-ordering the new record before 6pm BST on 2nd April; general sale will then kick off at 10am on Friday 5th April.

Remind yourself of the latest cut from her forthcoming album - ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ - below, and check out her upcoming live shows, too.

AUGUST

15 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)

17 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)

18 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)

21 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)

22 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)

24 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)

25 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)

29 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)

30 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)

SEPTEMBER

01 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)

02 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)

04 Hackney Empire, London

05 Hackney Empire, London