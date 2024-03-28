News
Maggie Rogers schedules two intimate London headline shows
The singer - who releases her new album next month - will play two shows at Hackney Empire later this year.
With just a few weeks to go before the release of her new album, Maggie Rogers has shared plans for two intimate London headline shows.
The singer, who’s set to support Coldplay across their European shows this summer, will return to London for back-to-back shows at Hackney Empire on 4th and 5th September. They’ll be her first live appearances back in the capital since she headlined Alexandra Palace back in 2022.
The shows have been announced ahead of the release of her third album ‘Don’t Forget Me’, which is due for release on 12th April through Polydor Records. To be in with a chance of getting tickets to her very special shows, fans can gain early access by pre-ordering the new record before 6pm BST on 2nd April; general sale will then kick off at 10am on Friday 5th April.
Remind yourself of the latest cut from her forthcoming album - ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ - below, and check out her upcoming live shows, too.
AUGUST
15 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)
17 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)
18 Olympiastadion, Munich (w/ Coldplay)
21 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)
22 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)
24 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)
25 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna (w/ Coldplay)
29 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)
30 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)
SEPTEMBER
01 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)
02 Croke Park, Dublin (w/ Coldplay)
04 Hackney Empire, London
05 Hackney Empire, London
Read More
Maggie Rogers - Don’t Forget Me
4 Stars
The sound of an artist beginning to sink cosily into her own skin, and enjoying herself enormously in the process.
10th April 2024, 8:00am
Maggie Rogers announces new album ‘Don’t Forget Me’
The Grammy-nominated artist has also shared her third LP's title track.
8th February 2024, 2:21pm
Maggie Rogers: Can You Feel It At All?
The last three years left Maggie Rogers hungry for feeling, connection and humanity. Her new album ‘Surrender’ is a kicking, screaming call to arms that embraces being alive.
29th July 2022, 10:30am
Maggie Rogers - Surrender
4 Stars
Somehow both modern and instilled in the past.
29th July 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.