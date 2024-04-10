Album Review

Maggie Rogers - Don’t Forget Me

The sound of an artist beginning to sink cosily into her own skin, and enjoying herself enormously in the process.

Maggie Rogers - Don’t Forget Me

Reviewer: Joe Goggins

Released: 12th April 2024

Label: Polydor

There was a sense running through both of Maggie Rogers’ first two records that perhaps she was yet to find her voice, figuratively speaking. In literal terms, it has always been there. One of the few constants on both 2019’s ‘Heard It In A Past Life’ and 2022’s ‘Surrender’ were her routinely gorgeous vocals; honeyed without being saccharine, sumptuously rich but nimble enough to carry the kind of breezy indie pop that’s at the core of her songwriting. Musically, though, she perhaps tried on a few too many different hats for her debut, and then stuck too resolutely to an indie folk setting on her second, which is why it bodes well that the process behind ‘Don’t Forget Me’ apparently left precious little room for overthinking, recorded as it was across five days, and consisting as it does of mostly first-take recordings.

It means these songs are light on their feet, imbuing classic pop structures with nippy urgency on the likes of ‘Drunk’ and ‘The Kill’, while offering up a clutch of sunny gems tailor-made for summertime road trips, especially the standout ‘So Sick of Dreaming’. Breaking them up are a couple of smartly crafted ballads; ‘I Still Do’ and ‘All the Same’ yearn without being overwrought, while the title track brings the curtain down handsomely. Most important is that the whole piece has a wonderful looseness to it, something that spreads to the laid-back and frequently witty lyricism. ‘Don’t Forget Me’ is the sound of an artist finally beginning to sink cosily into her own skin, and enjoying herself enormously in the process.

Play Video

Tags: Maggie Rogers, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Don't Forget Me via Rough Trade

Find ‘Don't Forget Me’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (green) - £29.99

Vinyl LP (white) - £29.99

Cd - £12.99

Latest News

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single 176’

Cola announce sophomore album ‘The Gloss’

Cola announce sophomore album The Gloss’

STONE confirm details of debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’

STONE confirm details of debut album Fear For A Lifetime’

Wallows share video for latest single ‘Calling After Me’

Wallows share video for latest single Calling After Me’

Aziya is back with latest track ‘party’s over’

Aziya is back with latest track party’s over’

Read More

Interview

Maggie Rogers: Can You Feel It At All?

Maggie Rogers: Can You Feel It At All?

The last three years left Maggie Rogers hungry for feeling, connection and humanity. Her new album ‘Surrender’ is a kicking, screaming call to arms that embraces being alive.

29th July 2022, 10:30am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY