News

Miley Cyrus to release new song Used To Be Young’ next week

The song follows album Endless Summer Vacation’ and a TV special.

Miley Cyrus to release new song ‘Used To Be Young’ next week

17th August 2023

Miley Cyrus, News

Miley Cyrus is to release a new single next week. 

Used To Be Young’, out on 25th August, follows the release of album Endless Summer Vacation’ earlier this year, and coincides with the broadcast of Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)’ on US television. 

Additionally, with the 10th anniversary of the album imminent, a vinyl reissue of her album Bangerz’ hits shelves in September.

Tags: Miley Cyrus, News

Latest News

Cherry Glazerr release new song ‘Ready For You’

Cherry Glazerr release new song Ready For You’

Hannah Diamond to release new album ‘Perfect Picture’

Hannah Diamond to release new album Perfect Picture’

PAWS announce new, self-titled album

PAWS announce new, self-titled album

Green Day to release ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set

Green Day to release Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set

Jean Dawson releases three new songs

Jean Dawson releases three new songs

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY