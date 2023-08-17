News
Miley Cyrus to release new song ‘Used To Be Young’ next week
The song follows album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and a TV special.
Miley Cyrus is to release a new single next week.
‘Used To Be Young’, out on 25th August, follows the release of album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ earlier this year, and coincides with the broadcast of ‘Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)’ on US television.
Additionally, with the 10th anniversary of the album imminent, a vinyl reissue of her album ‘Bangerz’ hits shelves in September.
