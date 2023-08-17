Miley Cyrus to release new song ‘Used To Be Young’ next week

Miley Cyrus is to release a new single next week.

‘Used To Be Young’, out on 25th August, follows the release of album ​‘Endless Summer Vacation’ earlier this year, and coincides with the broadcast of ​‘Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)’ on US television.

Additionally, with the 10th anniversary of the album imminent, a vinyl reissue of her album ​‘Bangerz’ hits shelves in September.