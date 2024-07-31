Watch now
MJ Lenderman unveils serene video for new single ‘Joker Lips’
Tickets for the Wednesday guitarist turned solo favourite’s UK/EU tour are on sale now.
Having last month confirmed that his next album, ‘Manning Fireworks’, will arrive on 6th September via ANTI-, MJ Lenderman has now shared another preview of the LP in the form of tender new cut ‘Joker Lips’.
‘Manning Fireworks’ will be the Wednesday guitarist’s fourth solo studio album, following his 2022 breakthrough record ‘Boat Songs’, last year’s ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’ live LP, and his recent collaboration with Waxahatchee on her 2024 single ‘Right Back To It’.
Striking in its sincerity, ‘Joker Lips’ lands accompanied by a hazy video directed by Ben Turok, which sees Lenderman and his live band The Wind perform in the overgrown, mountainous landscape of North Carolina - watch it below.
Plus, MJ Lenderman and The Wind are also set to embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe this Autumn, including already sold-out shows in London, Manchester, and Dublin. You can catch him elsewhere on the following dates:
NOVEMBER 2024
11 Berlin, Privatclub
12 Hamburg, Hafenklang
14 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
15 Brussels, Botanique Witloof Bar
16 Paris, Point Ephemere
18 London, The Garage (sold out)
19 London, The Garage (sold out)
21 Manchester, YES Pink Room (sold out)
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
23 Dublin, Workman’s Club (sold out)
‘Manning Fireworks’ tracklist:
1. Manning Fireworks
2. Joker Lips
3. Rudolph
4. Wristwatch
5. She’s Leaving You
6. Rip Torn
7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
8. On My Knees
9. Bark At The Moon
More like this
MJ Lenderman to release new album ‘Manning Fireworks’ this Autumn
It’ll act as a follow up to the Wednesday guitarist’s 2022 breakout LP, ‘Boat Songs’.
25th June 2024
MJ Lenderman to release live album ‘And The Wind (Live And Loose!)’
He’s also shared a new live video for fan favourite ‘You Have Bought Yourself A Boat’.
3rd November 2023
MJ Lenderman releases new track, ‘Knockin’.
It’s taken from the Wednesday guitarist’s upcoming 7” single.
8th August 2023
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.