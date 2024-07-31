Watch now

MJ Lenderman unveils serene video for new single ‘Joker Lips’ 

Tickets for the Wednesday guitarist turned solo favourite’s UK/EU tour are on sale now.

31st July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having last month confirmed that his next album, ‘Manning Fireworks’, will arrive on 6th September via ANTI-, MJ Lenderman has now shared another preview of the LP in the form of tender new cut ‘Joker Lips’. 

‘Manning Fireworks’ will be the Wednesday guitarist’s fourth solo studio album, following his 2022 breakthrough record ‘Boat Songs’, last year’s ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’ live LP, and his recent collaboration with Waxahatchee on her 2024 single ‘Right Back To It’

Striking in its sincerity, ‘Joker Lips’ lands accompanied by a hazy video directed by Ben Turok, which sees Lenderman and his live band The Wind perform in the overgrown, mountainous landscape of North Carolina - watch it below. 

Plus, MJ Lenderman and The Wind are also set to embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe this Autumn, including already sold-out shows in London, Manchester, and Dublin. You can catch him elsewhere on the following dates: 

NOVEMBER 2024
11 Berlin, Privatclub
12 Hamburg, Hafenklang
14 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
15 Brussels, Botanique Witloof Bar
16 Paris, Point Ephemere
18 London, The Garage (sold out)
19 London, The Garage (sold out)
21 Manchester, YES Pink Room (sold out)
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
23 Dublin, Workman’s Club (sold out)

‘Manning Fireworks’ tracklist:
1. Manning Fireworks
2. Joker Lips
3. Rudolph
4. Wristwatch
5. She’s Leaving You
6. Rip Torn
7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
8. On My Knees
9. Bark At The Moon

