MJ Lenderman unveils serene video for new single ‘Joker Lips’ 

Having last month confirmed that his next album, ‘Manning Fireworks’, will arrive on 6th September via ANTI-, MJ Lenderman has now shared another preview of the LP in the form of tender new cut ‘Joker Lips’.

‘Manning Fireworks’ will be the Wednesday guitarist’s fourth solo studio album, following his 2022 breakthrough record ‘Boat Songs’, last year’s ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’ live LP, and his recent collaboration with Waxahatchee on her 2024 single ‘Right Back To It’.

Striking in its sincerity, ‘Joker Lips’ lands accompanied by a hazy video directed by Ben Turok, which sees Lenderman and his live band The Wind perform in the overgrown, mountainous landscape of North Carolina - watch it below.