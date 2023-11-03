News
MJ Lenderman to release live album ‘And The Wind (Live And Loose!)’
He’s also shared a new live video for fan favourite ‘You Have Bought Yourself A Boat’.
The latest in a slew of solo releases, Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman has shared details for a forthcoming live album, ‘And the Wind (Live and Loose!)’, due to land on 17th November via ANTI-. It’ll see him collaborate with guitarist Jon Samuels (Friendship, 2nd Grade) and drummer Colin Miller, as well as fellow Wednesday bandmates Xandy Chelmis (pedal steel) and Ethan Baechtold (bass).
The project will also also allow for MJ to revisit past material - from 2021’s ‘Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo’ to far more recent cuts - and give them space to breathe, evolve, and mature.
You can check out the album’s full tracklist and watch the new live video for ‘You Have Bought Yourself A Boat’ below.
‘And the Wind (Live and Loose!)’ tracklist:
1. Hangover Game (Live)
2. Knockin (Live)
3. You Have Bought Yourself A Boat (Live)
4. TLC Cagematch (Live)
4. Rudolph (Live)
5. Toon Town (Live)
6. Dan Marino (Live)
7. Under Control (Live)
8. Dan Marino (Live)
9. SUV (Live)
10. Catholic Priest (Live)
11. Live Jack (Live)
12. Someone Get The Grill Out Of The Rain (Live)
13. You Are Every Girl To Me (Live)
14. Tastes Just Like It Costs (Live)
15. Long Black Veil (Live)
Read More
MJ Lenderman releases new track, ‘Knockin’.
It’s taken from the Wednesday guitarist’s upcoming 7” single.
8th August 2023, 9:20am
Popular right now
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.