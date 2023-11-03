MJ Lenderman to release live album ‘And The Wind (Live And Loose!)

The latest in a slew of solo releases, Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman has shared details for a forthcoming live album, ‘And the Wind (Live and Loose!)’, due to land on 17th November via ANTI-. It’ll see him collaborate with guitarist Jon Samuels (Friendship, 2nd Grade) and drummer Colin Miller, as well as fellow Wednesday bandmates Xandy Chelmis (pedal steel) and Ethan Baechtold (bass).

The project will also also allow for MJ to revisit past material - from 2021’s ‘Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo’ to far more recent cuts - and give them space to breathe, evolve, and mature.



You can check out the album’s full tracklist and watch the new live video for ‘You Have Bought Yourself A Boat’ below.

