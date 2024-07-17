MUNA’s Katie Gavin teases debut solo single ‘aftertaste’

Katie Gavin - better known as the frontwoman of cult indie-pop trio MUNA - has announced that her debut solo single, ‘aftertaste’, will be released next week.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Katie confirmed that the track will arrive on 23rd July, marking her first foray into releasing music away from the band (whose third, self-titled studio album came out in 2022).

‘aftertaste’ will also follow on from MUNA’s first live album, last month’s ‘Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles’, as well as their triumphant performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park supporting boygenius last summer.

You can check out Katie’s Instagram announcement below; otherwise, watch this space…