MUNA to release new live album ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’

LA trio MUNA have confirmed that they’ll be releasing a live recording of their October 2023 performance at the city’s Greek Theatre tomorrow (Friday 28th June), fulfilling their self-confessed goal of putting out a live album.

“It was a dream to be able to do it at The Greek in LA, a venue we’ve wanted to play since we first formed the band over 10 years ago”, MUNA have said of the record, which will be aptly titled ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’.

The album follows their last studio LP, 2022’s self-titled, as well as their high-profile support slot playing at Gunnersbury Park alongside fellow queer icons boygenius last year. Looking ahead to this summer, MUNA are gearing up to headline the Chicago iteration of Pitchfork Music Festival, before embarking on a sold-out run of live shows for their podcast, Gayotic.

Revisit MUNA’s cult classic ‘Silk Chiffon’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) and check out the full tracklist for ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’ below.