News

MUNA to release new live album ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’

“It’s been a goal of ours to put out a live album.”

27th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

MUNA, News, Listen

LA trio MUNA have confirmed that they’ll be releasing a live recording of their October 2023 performance at the city’s Greek Theatre tomorrow (Friday 28th June), fulfilling their self-confessed goal of putting out a live album. 

“It was a dream to be able to do it at The Greek in LA, a venue we’ve wanted to play since we first formed the band over 10 years ago”, MUNA have said of the record, which will be aptly titled ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’. 

The album follows their last studio LP, 2022’s self-titled, as well as their high-profile support slot playing at Gunnersbury Park alongside fellow queer icons boygenius last year. Looking ahead to this summer, MUNA are gearing up to headline the Chicago iteration of Pitchfork Music Festival, before embarking on a sold-out run of live shows for their podcast, Gayotic. 

Revisit MUNA’s cult classic ‘Silk Chiffon’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) and check out the full tracklist for ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’ below. 

Play Video

‘Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles’ Tracklisting:
1. What I Want
2. Number One Fan
3. Solid
4. Stayaway
5. No Idea
6. Runner’s High
7. Everything
8. Never
9. Loose Garment
10. Shooting Star
11. Winterbreak
12. Kind Of Girl
13. Taken
14. Pink Light
15. So Special
16. Loudspeaker
17. Anything But Me
18. One That Got Away
19. Home By Now
20. I Know A Place
21. Silk Chiffon

Tags: MUNA, News, Listen

Latest News

Pom Pom Squad return with comeback single ‘Downhill’

Pom Pom Squad return with comeback single Downhill’

Georgia Gets By releases captivating new track ‘Madeline’

Georgia Gets By releases captivating new track Madeline’

Olivia Dean drops new single ‘Time’

Olivia Dean drops new single Time’

Alt-J’s Joe Newman hints at new solo project

Alt‑Js Joe Newman hints at new solo project

Bright Eyes’ tenth album ‘Five Dice, All Threes’ is arriving this year

Bright Eyes’ tenth album Five Dice, All Threes’ is arriving this year

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Album Review

MUNA - MUNA

MUNA - MUNA

A celebratory expression of queer love that loses none of the trio’s magic.

24th June 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY