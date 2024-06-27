News
MUNA to release new live album ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’
“It’s been a goal of ours to put out a live album.”
LA trio MUNA have confirmed that they’ll be releasing a live recording of their October 2023 performance at the city’s Greek Theatre tomorrow (Friday 28th June), fulfilling their self-confessed goal of putting out a live album.
“It was a dream to be able to do it at The Greek in LA, a venue we’ve wanted to play since we first formed the band over 10 years ago”, MUNA have said of the record, which will be aptly titled ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’.
The album follows their last studio LP, 2022’s self-titled, as well as their high-profile support slot playing at Gunnersbury Park alongside fellow queer icons boygenius last year. Looking ahead to this summer, MUNA are gearing up to headline the Chicago iteration of Pitchfork Music Festival, before embarking on a sold-out run of live shows for their podcast, Gayotic.
Revisit MUNA’s cult classic ‘Silk Chiffon’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) and check out the full tracklist for ‘Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles’ below.
‘Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles’ Tracklisting:
1. What I Want
2. Number One Fan
3. Solid
4. Stayaway
5. No Idea
6. Runner’s High
7. Everything
8. Never
9. Loose Garment
10. Shooting Star
11. Winterbreak
12. Kind Of Girl
13. Taken
14. Pink Light
15. So Special
16. Loudspeaker
17. Anything But Me
18. One That Got Away
19. Home By Now
20. I Know A Place
21. Silk Chiffon
Read More
Tracks: Justice x Tame Impala, Jade Bird x Mura Masa, Empress Of x MUNA and more
It's a collaboration special this week, apparently.
26th January 2024, 6:00pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
A hedonistic whirlwind of empathetic tears and unrivalled joy engulfs boygenius’ giant Gunnersbury Park show
The trio sit atop a rising spring of pure self-acceptance; powerful yet vulnerable and immeasurably relatable.
22nd August 2023, 11:19am
MUNA - MUNA
4 Stars
A celebratory expression of queer love that loses none of the trio’s magic.
24th June 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.