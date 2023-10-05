News

Mxmtoon announces new EP ‘plum blossom (revisited)

The project will be a reconsideration of her earliest work.

Photo: Joelle Grace Taylor

5th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

mxmtoon, News, Listen

Having garnered a dedicated online fanbase aged just 17, mxmtoon has undergone some significant changes since she first released her debut EP. With whispers of a new album coming next year - following 2022’s ‘Rising’ - she’s today shared the news that she has reworked these early tracks to create ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ (out 10th November).

Of the new project, Maia has said: “I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and ‘plum blossom’ was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned.

“Now, at twenty three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. to honour and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ is my way of paying homage to where I started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”

Listen to the project’s first single, ‘feelings are fatal (revisited)’ here:

Play Video

Ditching the ukulele in favour of a broader, more diverse palette, mxmtoon is expanding both sonically and personally on second LP "rising'.

Tags: mxmtoon, News, Listen

Latest News

English Teacher release irrepressible new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher release irrepressible new single Nearly Daffodils

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present SCAPEGOAT’ video

Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single ‘Neighbors’

Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single Neighbors

Tkay Maidza shares new track ‘Out of Luck’

Tkay Maidza shares new track Out of Luck

Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’

Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser Kissing In Swimming Pools

Read More

Interview

New Dawns: mxmtoon

New Dawns: mxmtoon

Ditching the ukulele in favour of a broader, more diverse palette, mxmtoon is expanding both sonically and personally on second LP "rising'.

8th June 2022, 12:00am

Album Review

mxmtoon - rising

mxmtoon - rising

A fresh and welcome face that disregards gatekeeping in favour of utilising nostalgia to captivate new audiences.

20th May 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY