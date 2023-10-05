News
Mxmtoon announces new EP ‘plum blossom (revisited)’
The project will be a reconsideration of her earliest work.
Having garnered a dedicated online fanbase aged just 17, mxmtoon has undergone some significant changes since she first released her debut EP. With whispers of a new album coming next year - following 2022’s ‘Rising’ - she’s today shared the news that she has reworked these early tracks to create ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ (out 10th November).
Of the new project, Maia has said: “I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and ‘plum blossom’ was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned.
“Now, at twenty three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. to honour and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ is my way of paying homage to where I started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”
Listen to the project’s first single, ‘feelings are fatal (revisited)’ here:
