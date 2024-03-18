News
Nia Archives shares video for latest album preview ‘Unfinished Business’
The visual sees her visit everywhere from a chippy to a rave.
Having recently announced her debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ (due to hit shelves on 12th April via Hijinxx / Island Records), Nia Archives has now dropped its latest single ‘Unfinished Business’.
The new track is an upbeat, spacious cut that lyrically looks at a past situationship, while its accompanying Rory Wood-directed video sees Nia break down the fourth wall, venting her frustrations directly to the camera from a series of different locations (including a chip shop, a pub, a house party, and a rave).
The release joins previous singles ‘Silence Is Loud’ and ‘Crowded Roomz’, and comes hot on the heels of Nia’s record-breaking International Women’s Day Boiler Room set (which was hosted by none other than pop culture icon Charity Shop Sue, and welcomed exclusively women, trans and non-binary ravers).
Watch the video for ‘Unfinished Business’ here:
