Nuha Ruby Ra releases sultry new single ‘Fetish 2 Forget’

East London’s Nuha Ruby Ra is back, sharing an initial taste of a possible new project with ‘Fetish 2 Forget’. The track is her first release since her mighty EP ‘Machine Like Me’ dropped this time last year, and sees her combine industrial instrumentation with an intoxicating, hypnotic beat.

Speaking on the new cut, she has said: “‘Fetish 2 Forget’ is a dance floor in a factory, with a few doms present. We’re at a warehouse party again, with other thoughts on our minds. The ‘wasted man’ is the same guy who’s likely playing his own song on guitar at 6 in the morning, but the essence of the song lies in the lyric ‘Freaks trying hard at life, we’re dancing on the line, we pray to see the light, when we whisper in the dark’.”

Watch the video for ‘Fetish 2 Forget’ - directed by Nuha herself, along with collaborators Louise Mason and Ella Margolin - and check out Nuha Ruby Ra’s upcoming live dates below.

