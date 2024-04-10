News
O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’
It’s the second track to be lifted from their upcoming debut album, ‘WeirdOs’.
Having announced news of their debut album ‘WeirdOs’ (out 21st June via Speedy Wunderground) with the release of last month’s ‘Green Shirt’, South London duo O. have now shared another taste of the forthcoming LP in the form of new track ‘176’.
Leaning into their heavier influences, the number was written “in tribute to the 176 night bus and the unpredictable journeys [O. have] on board.” Continuing, the pair have said of the track: “Always a banger live, we feel like we’ve captured that heavy energy on record with some help from Dan Carey’s distortion machines.”
You can read more about O.’s debut EP ‘Slice’ in DIY’s November 2023 interview below, and listen to ‘176’ here:
What’s more, O. have also just announced a new run of live dates, which will see them stop off in seven cities around the UK and Europe this Autumn. Tickets for the following shows go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, 12th April:
SEPTEMBER 2024
04 London, Rich Mix
17 Lille, Aeronef
18 Paris, Point Ephémère
20 Hamburg, Reeperbahn
21 Berlin, Schokoladen
24 Amsterdam, Doka
25 Brussels, Witloof Bar
