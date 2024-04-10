O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’

Having announced news of their debut album ‘WeirdOs’ (out 21st June via Speedy Wunderground) with the release of last month’s ‘Green Shirt’, South London duo O. have now shared another taste of the forthcoming LP in the form of new track ‘176’.

Leaning into their heavier influences, the number was written “in tribute to the 176 night bus and the unpredictable journeys [O. have] on board.” Continuing, the pair have said of the track: “Always a banger live, we feel like we’ve captured that heavy energy on record with some help from Dan Carey’s distortion machines.”

You can read more about O.’s debut EP ‘Slice’ in DIY’s November 2023 interview below, and listen to ‘176’ here: