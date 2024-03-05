News
O. unveil details of debut album ‘WeirdOs’
The duo have also shared the project’s lead single, ‘Green Shirt’.
Mere months after the release of their 2023 EP ‘Slice’, drum and sax duo O. are back with the news that their debut album, ‘WeirdOs’, will be released via Speedy Wunderground on 21st June.
The LP promises 10 tracks of the pair’s now-signature genre hopping creativity, and is set to take in influences as varied as jungle, dance, jazz, and doom metal. Lead single ‘Green Shirt’ - out today - acts as our first taster of what to expect, which O. have described as “a short rock/metal rinse out.”
They continue: “To match the distorted amp sounds coming from Joe, we put Tash’s drums through distorted guitar amps on this one. It’s named after Tash’s favourite green flannel shirt, that was lost several times and then eaten by a dog.”
You can check out the video for ‘Green Shirt’ - which stars Speedy Wunderground’s beloved canine Poppy - below.
Speaking further on the album more broadly, O. have explained that the record is “a dark, heavy album based around our love of riffy basslines, blast beats, dub, noise, and all the weird sounds in between. It was recorded live across 2 weeks in the studio with Dan Carey and aims to replicate the feeling of being at one of our gigs.”
The full tracklist for ‘WeirdOs’ is:
1. Intro
2. 176
3. TV Dinners
4. Wheezy
5. Micro
6. Cosmo
7. Green Shirt
8. Whammy
9. Sugarfish
10. Slap Juice
Records, etc at
O. - Slice (Vinyl 12 - black)
Read More
O. - Slice
4 Stars
A project that’s short but sweet, cohesive and well-rounded - much like the band name itself.
22nd November 2023, 7:56am
O.: “We’ve literally been working on getting fitter and stronger to play the music”
What do you get if you cross a drum kit with a saxophone? Surprise tours, frenetic live shows, and a potential fitness DVD…
21st November 2023, 12:30pm
The Neu Bulletin (O., Eaves Wilder, Human Interest and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
29th September 2023, 3:52pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Yard Act — Where’s My Utopia?
4-5 Stars
Another Sky — Beach Day
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!