O. unveil details of debut album ‘WeirdOs’

Mere months after the release of their 2023 EP ‘Slice’, drum and sax duo O. are back with the news that their debut album, ‘WeirdOs’, will be released via Speedy Wunderground on 21st June.

The LP promises 10 tracks of the pair’s now-signature genre hopping creativity, and is set to take in influences as varied as jungle, dance, jazz, and doom metal. Lead single ‘Green Shirt’ - out today - acts as our first taster of what to expect, which O. have described as “a short rock/metal rinse out.”

They continue: “To match the distorted amp sounds coming from Joe, we put Tash’s drums through distorted guitar amps on this one. It’s named after Tash’s favourite green flannel shirt, that was lost several times and then eaten by a dog.”

You can check out the video for ‘Green Shirt’ - which stars Speedy Wunderground’s beloved canine Poppy - below.

