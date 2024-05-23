Oasis announce ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary reissue

Having spent the past few days teasing a big announcement on their social media - which prompted some wishful-thinking fans to speculate on a possible reunion - Oasis have now confirmed that they’ll be marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1994 debut, ‘Definitely Maybe’, by reissuing the album in a brand new format.

Available from 30th August 2024, ‘Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ will include tracks from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios - which were discardedby the band as they felt too polished - as well as outtakes from the released album recorded at Cornwall’s Sawmills Studios (which have been re-mixed for the first time by Noel and Callum Marinho). What’s more, it’ll also feature an unreleased demo of ‘Sad Song’; originally included on ‘Definitely Maybe’ as a bonus track, this alternate version will spotlight Liam’s vocals instead.

Plus, this new reissue comes with new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, as well as new liner notes from Creation Record’s Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

You can find out more and check out the reissue’s full tracklisting below.