Liam Gallagher announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour

He’ll perform the iconic Oasis album in full at twelve dates next summer.

Photo: Emma Swann

17th October 2023

It’s no secret that the idea of an Oasis reunion is the ultimate musical white whale for many a fan of the Gallagher brothers, and while this week’s news isn’t quite there, it’s certainly set to be something special: Liam Gallagher will be taking the band’s iconic album ‘Definitely Maybe’ out on the road next summer to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Liam is set to make twelve live appearances across June 2024 in which he’ll be perform the album in its entirety (for the first time ever), alongside a couple of B-sides taken from that era. “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together,” LG has said, of the forthcoming live tour.

Kicking off in Sheffield, the UK & Ireland tour will include three stops at London’s O2, and three shows at the soon-to-be-opened Co-Op Live in Manchester. Check out the dates in full below. Tickets are set to go on sale from 9am this Friday (20th October).

JUNE 2024
02 Sheffield, Utilita Arena
03 Cardiff, Utilita Arena
06 London, The O2
07 London, The O2
10 London, The O2
15 Manchester, Co-op Live
16 Manchester, Co-op Live
19 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23 Dublin, 3Arena
24 Dublin, 3Arena
27 Manchester, Co-op Live

