Peace announce fourth album ‘Utopia

4th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Earlier this year, beloved Birmingham favourites Peace stepped back into the spotlight following a two year hiatus, now as a pair (consisting of brothers Harry and Sam Koisser). Welcomed back by fans with open arms, the band’s new album - today announced as ‘Utopia’ - was revealed to a lucky few months ago via a password-protected website, and will available on a limited run of vinyl copies from 3rd November (pre-order here; a digital release date has not yet been confirmed).

A password to preview the album on Peace’s own web-player can be accessed by buying tickets to any of the band’s upcoming UK shows - their first headline tour in four years. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see the full list of Peace’s tour dates below.

NOVEMBER
03 Bath, Komedia Bath
04 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall
05 Southampton, Engine Rooms
07 Leeds, Leeds University Stylus
08 Glasgow, Òran Mór
09 Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
10 Sheffield, Foundry
11 Manchester, Manchester New Century Hall (sold out)
14 London, Heaven

