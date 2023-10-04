Peace announce fourth album ‘Utopia

Earlier this year, beloved Birmingham favourites Peace stepped back into the spotlight following a two year hiatus, now as a pair (consisting of brothers Harry and Sam Koisser). Welcomed back by fans with open arms, the band’s new album - today announced as ‘Utopia’ - was revealed to a lucky few months ago via a password-protected website, and will available on a limited run of vinyl copies from 3rd November (pre-order here; a digital release date has not yet been confirmed).